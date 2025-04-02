Crowley yet to agree new contract but 'hopes to continue' with Munster

JACK CROWLEY SAYS he has yet to sign a new contract with Munster but has underlined that he hopes to agree a deal to stay with his home province.

Crowley’s current contract expires at the end of the season and the Corkman has attracted an offer from Leicester Tigers.

Earlier this week Munster’s head of rugby operations Ian Costello and attack coach Mike Prendergast were both optimistic on the prospect of Crowley committing to Munster, and today the out-half spoke about the situation for the first time.

“At the moment nothing is confirmed and I’m focusing on a massive European week,” Crowley said.

“That’s where a lot of my attention and focus will go to and I’m fortunate that I’ve great people behind me that will hopefully get that over the line and get something sorted.

At the moment I’m loving my rugby, and I always have, I’ve always been unbelievably happy to be in this environment to be playing with these lads, and that’s something that I hope to continue going forward.

“It’s a place that I love playing in and in weeks like this in Europe and everything like that, it adds that extra special element to it.”

Leicester are understood to have presented Crowley with a significant financial offer but any move overseas would rule the 25-year-old out of consideration for selection with Ireland.

Crowley was Ireland’s starting out-half in the 2024 Six Nations but has endured a frustrating year at Test level. The November internationals saw Leinster’s Sam Prendergast emerge as Ireland’s first-choice out-half and in this year’s Six Nations Crowley was primarily used off the bench, with his sole start of the championship coming in the round five win away to Italy.

Crowley was asked about the importance of playing for Ireland when weighing up his options.

“You’ve got to consider everything. Growing up for me, always, playing for Munster and Ireland has been the main goal and winning trophies is probably up there with that as well. So, yeah, you’ve got to be unbelievably diligent with your decision making.”

Crowley had an opportunity to meet Munster’s incoming head coach last week, with Clayton McMillan spending some time in Limerick ahead of his move to Munster this summer.

McMillan will finish up with New Zealand Super Rugby side the Chiefs to join the province on a three-year deal.

“He just introduced himself to the group. He was just around for the couple of days observing and taking things in.

“I didn’t have a long conversation, just grabbing a coffee, said hello to him and just even his demeanor and everything is something that I know a lot of lads spoke about and something that they’re very excited about.”

