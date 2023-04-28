GAA referees in Kilkenny withdraw services this weekend due to levels of abuse

REFEREES IN KILKENNY have confirmed to the county board that they will not officiate matches this Bank Holiday weekend in protest at the growing levels of abuse they are receiving.

The four-day action begins today and will cover all codes, including games from Féile qualifiers to junior football and intermediate hurling.

Kilkenny GAA said the referees have made the decision in order to “highlight incidents of abuse directed at match officials in recent times” while they added it “fully supports the GAA ethos of respecting our match officials.”

“Kilkenny Co Board has been informed that its referees are withdrawing their services this weekend (Friday to Monday inclusive) to highlight incidents of abuse directed at match officials in recent times,” it began.

“Kilkenny GAA does not condone any abusive behaviour and fully supports the GAA ethos of respecting our match officials. Our match officials are integral to the provision of games and all members of the GAA family, players, mentors, and supporters must acknowledge and respect this going forward.”