Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 24 October 2021
Advertisement

TJ Reid hits 1-11 as Ballyhale win with Kilkenny final against O'Loughlin Gaels next up

Meanwhile the semi-finalists are now known in the Galway senior hurling championship.

By The42 Team Sunday 24 Oct 2021, 6:53 PM
7 minutes ago 348 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5583192

CHAMPIONS BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS will take on O’Loughlin Gaels in this year’s Kilkenny senior hurling decider after the pair claimed semi-final successes today.

tj-reid-and-diarmuid-cody-after-the-game TJ Reid and Diarmuid Cody after today's game. Source: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

Ballyhale saw off James Stephens by six points while O’Loughlin Gaels prevailed by three points against Tullaroan. Ballyhale are still on track for four-in-a-row after sealing their final place while O’Loughlin Gaels are back in the decider for the first time since 2016, when they took down the Shamrocks in that game.

TJ Reid scored 1-11 in Ballyhale’s 2-20 to 1-17 success in a game where the teams were tied 1-7 to 0-10 at half-time. Eoin Cody had struck the first-half goal for the winners and finished with 1-3 overall. Eoin Guilfoyle scored a second-half goal for a James Stephens team that were dominated in the second half.

Owen Wall’s first-half goal was the key moment as O’Loughlin Gaels defeated Tullaroan by 1-18 to 0-18. Shane Walsh hit 0-10 for a defeated Tullaroan team while Mark Begin scored 0-9 for the winners. The final will take place on Sunday 7 November.

mossy-keoghan-and-tomas-walsh-with-huw-lawlor-and-conor-heary Action from the clash between O'Loughlin Gaels and Tullaroan. Source: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

Champions St Thomas eased into the semi-finals of the Galway senior hurling championship today as they crushed Kilconieron by 26 points in their quarter-final.

St Thomas completed three-in-a-row last year and have won four of the last five titles, today’s match illustrating their form remains in good shape. David Mangan scored an early goal for Kilconieron but Conor Cooney, Darragh Burke and Eanna Burke all bagged scores to seal their 3-29 to 1-9 success.

Craughwell also cruised into the semi-finals, sweeping past Kilnadeema-Leitrim by 0-27 to 0-9. Yesterday’s action saw Clarinbridge and Gort book their places in the last four out west. Clarinbridge ran out 1-17 to 1-12 victors over Tommy Larkins while Gort defeated Cappataggle 0-19 to 0-18.

The quarter-final draw will take place tomorrow night.

Elsewhere Clough-Ballacolla will play Borris-in-Ossory Kilcotton in the Laois hurling decider, Slaughtneil were crowned Derry champions once more while there will be a replay in London after a draw in today’s senior hurling showdown.

Results

Kilkenny SHC semi-final 

  • O’Loughlin Gaels 1-18 Tullaroan 0-18
  • Shamrocks Ballyhale 2-20 James Stephens 1-17

Galway SHC quarter-final 

  • St Thomas 3-29 Kilconieron 1-9
  • Craughwell 0-27 Kilnadeema-Leitrim 0-9

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Laois SHC semi-final 

  • Borris-In-Ossory Kilcotton 0-21 Camross 1-10
  • Clough-Ballacolla 0-24 Rathdowney-Errill 3-23

Derry SHC final

  • Slaughtneil 1-17 Kevin Lynch HC 2-9

London SHC final

  • St Gabriels 1-22 Robert Emmetts 1-22 - (Goes to a replay)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie