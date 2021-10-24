TJ Reid hits 1-11 as Ballyhale win with Kilkenny final against O'Loughlin Gaels next up

CHAMPIONS BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS will take on O’Loughlin Gaels in this year’s Kilkenny senior hurling decider after the pair claimed semi-final successes today.

TJ Reid and Diarmuid Cody after today's game. Source: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

Ballyhale saw off James Stephens by six points while O’Loughlin Gaels prevailed by three points against Tullaroan. Ballyhale are still on track for four-in-a-row after sealing their final place while O’Loughlin Gaels are back in the decider for the first time since 2016, when they took down the Shamrocks in that game.

TJ Reid scored 1-11 in Ballyhale’s 2-20 to 1-17 success in a game where the teams were tied 1-7 to 0-10 at half-time. Eoin Cody had struck the first-half goal for the winners and finished with 1-3 overall. Eoin Guilfoyle scored a second-half goal for a James Stephens team that were dominated in the second half.

Owen Wall’s first-half goal was the key moment as O’Loughlin Gaels defeated Tullaroan by 1-18 to 0-18. Shane Walsh hit 0-10 for a defeated Tullaroan team while Mark Begin scored 0-9 for the winners. The final will take place on Sunday 7 November.

Action from the clash between O'Loughlin Gaels and Tullaroan. Source: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

Champions St Thomas eased into the semi-finals of the Galway senior hurling championship today as they crushed Kilconieron by 26 points in their quarter-final.

St Thomas completed three-in-a-row last year and have won four of the last five titles, today’s match illustrating their form remains in good shape. David Mangan scored an early goal for Kilconieron but Conor Cooney, Darragh Burke and Eanna Burke all bagged scores to seal their 3-29 to 1-9 success.

Craughwell also cruised into the semi-finals, sweeping past Kilnadeema-Leitrim by 0-27 to 0-9. Yesterday’s action saw Clarinbridge and Gort book their places in the last four out west. Clarinbridge ran out 1-17 to 1-12 victors over Tommy Larkins while Gort defeated Cappataggle 0-19 to 0-18.

The quarter-final draw will take place tomorrow night.

Elsewhere Clough-Ballacolla will play Borris-in-Ossory Kilcotton in the Laois hurling decider, Slaughtneil were crowned Derry champions once more while there will be a replay in London after a draw in today’s senior hurling showdown.

Results

Kilkenny SHC semi-final

O’Loughlin Gaels 1-18 Tullaroan 0-18

Shamrocks Ballyhale 2-20 James Stephens 1-17

Galway SHC quarter-final

St Thomas 3-29 Kilconieron 1-9

Craughwell 0-27 Kilnadeema-Leitrim 0-9

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Laois SHC semi-final

Borris-In-Ossory Kilcotton 0-21 Camross 1-10

Clough-Ballacolla 0-24 Rathdowney-Errill 3-23

Derry SHC final

Slaughtneil 1-17 Kevin Lynch HC 2-9

London SHC final

St Gabriels 1-22 Robert Emmetts 1-22 - (Goes to a replay)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!