Morgan Treacy/INPHO Walter Walsh celebrating his first half goal.
# Cats got the cream
Cillian Buckley strikes victory for Cats with final play of the game
Kilkenny manage to come out on top as Galway appeared to have the matter wrapped up.
20 minutes ago
Declan Bogue

Kilkenny 4-21

Galway 2-26

 

KILKENNY WON THEIR 75th Leinster hurling title with the final play of the game, Cillian Buckley greeting the gift of a kicked clearance to wriggle into space and squeeze off a shot to the corner of Éanna Murphy’s net. 

With seven of the last eight scores prior to Buckley’s intervention, Galway looked to have secured the title with their substitute’s bench playing a huge part against a fading Kilkenny challenge. 

Rarely will you have seen Kilkenny players lying in a pile-on celebrating a Bob O’Keefe Cup triumph, but the nature of this victory meant it was one of the most audacious snatch and grab efforts you could imagine. A Harry Ruddle story for the intercounty game. 

Galway hardly deserved to lose but did find themselves eight points adrift at one stage with twenty minutes remaining. But when Padraic Mannion desperately kicked the ball away with time up, he could never have imagined the house of cards were about to come down on top of them.  

More to follow….

Declan Bogue
declan@the42.ie
