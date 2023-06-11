Cillian Buckley strikes victory for Cats with final play of the game

Kilkenny 4-21

Galway 2-26

KILKENNY WON THEIR 75th Leinster hurling title with the final play of the game, Cillian Buckley greeting the gift of a kicked clearance to wriggle into space and squeeze off a shot to the corner of Éanna Murphy’s net.

With seven of the last eight scores prior to Buckley’s intervention, Galway looked to have secured the title with their substitute’s bench playing a huge part against a fading Kilkenny challenge.

Rarely will you have seen Kilkenny players lying in a pile-on celebrating a Bob O’Keefe Cup triumph, but the nature of this victory meant it was one of the most audacious snatch and grab efforts you could imagine. A Harry Ruddle story for the intercounty game.

Galway hardly deserved to lose but did find themselves eight points adrift at one stage with twenty minutes remaining. But when Padraic Mannion desperately kicked the ball away with time up, he could never have imagined the house of cards were about to come down on top of them.

