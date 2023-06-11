LIVE: Kilkenny v Galway, Leinster SHC final

30 mins — Galway 1-11 Kilkenny 2-7: TJ Reid points, with an assist from HawkEye which confirms that his shot just snuck inside the left-hand upright at the Hill 16 end.
29 mins — Galway 1-11 Kilkenny 2-6: Magnificent stuff from Conor Whelan, who has been leading Galway from the front in this first half. He gets out in front of David Blanchfield, plucks it out of the air, and turns and points. That’s 1-3 so for Whelan.
29 mins — Galway 1-10 Kilkenny 2-6: Evan Niland’s latest free edges Galway back in front as we come into the closing minutes of this first half.
GOAL FOR KILKENNY!
25 mins — Kilkenny 2-6 Galway 1-9: A virtually instant impact from Walter Walsh! We’re all square again. It’s a superb solo effort from Walsh, who fields the ball high over Fintan Burke’s head and turns and makes a beeline for goal before batting it past Éanna Murphy.
24 mins — Galway 1-9 Kilkenny 1-6: Kevin Cooney opens his account for the day. This game has definitely ebbed back in Galway’s favour in the last few minutes, and they’ve outscored Kilkenny 1-3 to no score.
24 mins — Galway 1-8 Kilkenny 1-6: Kevin Cooney breaks the ball to Conor Whelan, and he splits the posts; big few minutes for the Kinvara clubman.
22 mins – Gearóid McInerney is yellow-carded for a high tackle on Mikey Butler on midfield, which is the prelude to a rarity: a missed TJ Reid free.
20 mins — Galway 1-7 Kilkenny 1-6: Evan Niland points Galway back into the lead.
Substitution for Kilkenny: Early change by Derek Lyng and it’s goalscorer Mossy Keoghan — who was a fitness doubt coming into the game — who is replaced by Walter Walsh.
GOAL FOR GALWAY!
18 mins — Kilkenny 1-6 Galway 1-6: Goal for Conor Whelan! Galway needed that. A long ball drops over the heads of everyone and Whelan is quickest to react in behind, and buries it past Murphy; no chance for the Kilkenny keeper.
17 mins — Kilkenny 1-6 Galway 0-6: Kilkenny take the 65 quickly to David Blanchfield, who has all of the time and space he needs to compose himself before pointing.
16 mins – Great stop by Éanna Murphy. Cathal Mannion tries to be a bit too clever with possession in midfield and succeeds only in playing in Eoin Cody. He fires across the face of the Galway goal but Murphy gets his hurl on it to deflect it behind for a 65.
15 mins — Kilkenny 1-5 Galway 0-6: Reid makes no mistake with his next free.
14 mins – TJ Reid looks to have a tap-over free, but with the Galway defence napping, he tries to take a quick free inside to Eoin Cody to create a goal chance. It’s quick thinking — too quick for Cody, perhaps, who can’t take possession cleanly — but it’s brought back by the referee: Cody wasn’t 13 metres away from Reid when the free was taken, so it’s a Galway free out.
13 mins – Éanna Murphy tries his luck — and the wind — with a free from deep inside his own half. It nearly has the legs, and it nearly has the accuracy, but drops just wide. Eoin Murphy looked to have it covered anyway.
11 mins — Kilkenny 1-4 Galway 0-6: Kilkenny lead for the first time; Cian Kenny opens his account for the day. That’s 1-3 unanswered now in the last three or four minutes.
10 mins — Galway 0-6 Kilkenny 1-3: TJ Reid lands a monster point from way, way, way out the field, and then Eoin Cody levels things up — although there may have been a goal on there. All square after 10 mins.
GOAL FOR KILKENNY!
8 mins — Galway 0-6 Kilkenny 1-1: Mossy Keoghan gets the game’s opening goal. Cian Kenny digs out possession in midfield, David Blanchfield advances forward before popping the ball over the top, and Keoghan keeps his poise to finish past Éanna Murphy. Kilkenny cut the margin to two.
8 mins — Galway 0-6 Kilkenny 0-1: Mikey Butler fouls Kevin Cooney as the two compete under a dropping ball. Evan Niland makes no mistake with the free.
6 mins — Galway 0-5 Kilkenny 0-1: Quick double for Galway as Evan Niland points from play, and then Joseph Cooney returns the Kilkenny puckout with interest. There’s a bit of a breeze in Croke Park, and it’s favouring Galway in this first half.
5 mins — Galway 0-3 Kilkenny 0-1: TJ Reid steps into a pocket of space and when the ball breaks to him, he opens his account with the ease that you’d expect.
4 mins — Galway 0-3 Kilkenny 0-0: Conor Whelan drifts out over to the Cusack Stand touchline and finds the space to point. Bright start from the Galway forwards.
3 min — Galway 0-2 Kilkenny 0-0: Good pressure from the Galway forwards and Brian Concannon points from the Hogan Stand side.
1 min — Galway 0-1 Kilkenny 0-0: An early free for Galway in midfield, and Evan Niland makes no mistake with it.
THROW IN: We’re underway with Kilkenny playing into the Hill 16 end in this first half.
We’ve had Amhrán na bhFiann, Sean Stack is the referee, and we’re just about ready to go.
There was literally nothing between these sides when they met in the round-robin, a 0-28 to 1-25 draw, and the pre-match markets make this every bit as close, making Galway the one-point favourites before throw in.
Who are you going for?
TEAM NEWS: Galway make one change to their named line-up as well: Cathal Mannion starts, with Ronan Glennon dropping to the bench.
Galway
1. Éanna Murphy
2. Jack Grealish, 3. Gearóid McInerney, 4. Darren Morrissey
5. Padraic Mannion, 6. Daithí Burke, 7. Fintan Burke
8. Joseph Cooney, 21. Cathal Mannion
1o. Tom Monaghan, 11. Conor Cooney, 12. Kevin Cooney
13. Conor Whelan, 14. Brian Concannon, 15. Evan Niland
TEAM NEWS: There’ll be two changes to the named Kilkenny side: Conor Fogarty and Cian Kenny are both in, replacing Mikey Carey and Richie Reid, who are not fit enough for the matchday 26.
Kilkenny
1. Eoin Murphy
2. Mikey Butler, 3. Huw Lawlor, 4. Tommy Walsh
20. Conor Fogarty, 6. David Blanchfield, 7. Darragh Corcoran
22. Cian Kenny, 9. Paddy Deegan
10. Tom Phelan, 11. John Donnelly, 12. Billy Ryan
13. Martin Keoghan, 14. TJ Reid, 15. Eoin Cody
Has everybody caught their breath after Limerick v Clare? If not, consider this your 20-minute warning — part two of a blockbuster afternoon of provincial hurling is quickly approaching.
It’s Kilkenny, chasing a Leinster four-in-a-row — and a remarkable 75th provincial crown in total — versus Galway, hoping to bring the Bob O’Keeffe Cup back west for the first time since 2018.
It’s Lyng v Shefflin. It’s Croke Park on a sunny June Sunday. It’s coming up shortly, and we’ll make sure you won’t miss a puck of it.
Throw-in is at 4pm.