LIVE: Kilkenny v Galway, Leinster SHC final

14 mins – TJ Reid looks to have a tap-over free, but with the Galway defence napping, he tries to take a quick free inside to Eoin Cody to create a goal chance. It’s quick thinking — too quick for Cody, perhaps, who can’t take possession cleanly — but it’s brought back by the referee: Cody wasn’t 13 metres away from Reid when the free was taken, so it’s a Galway free out.