Senior hurling quarter-final draws made in Kilkenny and Galway

THE QUARTER-FINAL DRAWS have been made in the Galway and Kilkenny senior hurling championships following today’s results.
The last eight in Galway will see reigning champions St Thomas’ face Killimodaly and Turloughmore meet Sarsfields.
Liam Mellows, who enjoyed a 2-19 to 1-21 win over Gort today, have been drawn against Loughrea. Finally, Cappataggle will clash with Ahascragh-Fohenagh, the side that sneaked past Craughwell by 2-18 to 2-17 earlier.
Unbelievable finish!! Ahascragh/Fohenagh win with the last puck of the game. @TribesmenGAA @PodcastGalway #galwayhurling #Gaa #Drama #NotOverTilItsOver pic.twitter.com/TLMBECOyMY— Thomas Fawl (@TomFawl) August 30, 2020
Galway SHC quarter-finals
Loughrea v Liam Mellows
St Thomas’ v Killimordaly
Turloughmore v Sarsfields
Cappataggle v Ahascragh-Fohenagh
In Kilkenny, Bennettsbridge saw off Graigue-Ballycallan by 0-20 to 1-15 to set-up a quarter-final showdown with 2017 winners Dicksboro.
Erin’s Own, 2-18 to 1-20 winners over Tullaroan today, have been drawn against O’Loughlin Gaels. The rest of the semi-final line-up will see James Stephens take on Mullinavat, and Clara come up against reigning All-Ireland champions Ballyhale Shamrocks.
Kilkenny SHC quarter-finals
James Stephens v Mullinavat
O’Loughlin Gaels v Erin’s Own
Dicksboro v Bennettsbridge
Clara v Ballyhale Shamrocks
