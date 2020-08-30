Senior hurling quarter-final draws made in Kilkenny and Galway

THE QUARTER-FINAL DRAWS have been made in the Galway and Kilkenny senior hurling championships following today’s results.

The last eight in Galway will see reigning champions St Thomas’ face Killimodaly and Turloughmore meet Sarsfields.

Liam Mellows, who enjoyed a 2-19 to 1-21 win over Gort today, have been drawn against Loughrea. Finally, Cappataggle will clash with Ahascragh-Fohenagh, the side that sneaked past Craughwell by 2-18 to 2-17 earlier.

Galway SHC quarter-finals

Loughrea v Liam Mellows

St Thomas’ v Killimordaly

Turloughmore v Sarsfields

Cappataggle v Ahascragh-Fohenagh

In Kilkenny, Bennettsbridge saw off Graigue-Ballycallan by 0-20 to 1-15 to set-up a quarter-final showdown with 2017 winners Dicksboro.

Erin’s Own, 2-18 to 1-20 winners over Tullaroan today, have been drawn against O’Loughlin Gaels. The rest of the semi-final line-up will see James Stephens take on Mullinavat, and Clara come up against reigning All-Ireland champions Ballyhale Shamrocks.

Kilkenny SHC quarter-finals



James Stephens v Mullinavat

O’Loughlin Gaels v Erin’s Own

Dicksboro v Bennettsbridge

Clara v Ballyhale Shamrocks

