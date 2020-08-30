This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 30 August, 2020
Senior hurling quarter-final draws made in Kilkenny and Galway

County champions Ballyhale Shamrocks and St Thomas’ have discovered their fate.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 30 Aug 2020, 9:15 PM
1 hour ago 3,147 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5190720
Ballyhale's TJ Reid takes a free.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Ballyhale's TJ Reid takes a free.
Ballyhale's TJ Reid takes a free.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THE QUARTER-FINAL DRAWS have been made in the Galway and Kilkenny senior hurling championships following today’s results.

The last eight in Galway will see reigning champions St Thomas’ face Killimodaly and Turloughmore meet Sarsfields.

Liam Mellows, who enjoyed a 2-19 to 1-21 win over Gort today, have been drawn against Loughrea. Finally, Cappataggle will clash with Ahascragh-Fohenagh, the side that sneaked past Craughwell by 2-18 to 2-17 earlier.

Galway SHC quarter-finals

Loughrea v Liam Mellows
St Thomas’ v Killimordaly 
Turloughmore v Sarsfields 
Cappataggle v Ahascragh-Fohenagh

In Kilkenny, Bennettsbridge saw off Graigue-Ballycallan by 0-20 to 1-15 to set-up a quarter-final showdown with 2017 winners Dicksboro.

Erin’s Own, 2-18 to 1-20 winners over Tullaroan today, have been drawn against O’Loughlin Gaels. The rest of the semi-final line-up will see James Stephens take on Mullinavat, and Clara come up against reigning All-Ireland champions Ballyhale Shamrocks.

Kilkenny SHC quarter-finals

James Stephens v Mullinavat
O’Loughlin Gaels v Erin’s Own
Dicksboro v Bennettsbridge
Clara v Ballyhale Shamrocks 

