Reid left out of Kilkenny squad as Joyce names first Galway side of 2021

TJ REID IS absent from the Kilkenny squad for Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B tie against Antrim.

It’s unclear whether the Ballyhale Shamrocks sharpshooter or picked up an injury or is being rested by Brian Cody.

Goalkeeper Darren Brennan, Tommy Walsh and David Blanchfield in defence, midfielder Richie Reid, and attackers Liam Blanchfield and Alan Murphy come into the side.

Eoin Murphy, Ciaran Wallace, Darragh Corcoran, Richie Leahy, John Donnellan and Reid drop out. Leahy limped off with a hamstring in the early stages last weekend against Dublin and faces a race to prove his fitness before the Leinster championship.

Elsewhere, Padraic Joyce has named two debutants in the Galway defence to face Kerry in the Allianz Football League Division 1 opener away at Austin Stack Park on Saturday.

All-Ireland U20 winning captain Jack Glynn starts at corner-back and Corofin’s Dylan McHugh will man the centre-back role.

Paul Kelly and Matthew Tierney, who were also part of last year’s successful U20 side, will start in attack alongside star men Damien Comer and Shane Walsh.

Kilkenny hurling (vs Antrim)

1. Darren Brennan

2. Tommy Walsh

3. Hu Lawlor

4. Paddy Deegan

5. David Blanchfield

6. Padraig Walsh

7. Conor Browne

8. Richie Reid

9. Cillian Buckley

10. Liam Blanchfield

11. Eoin Cody

12. Martin Keoghan

13. James Bergin

14. Adrian Mullen

15. Alan Murphy

Galway football (vs Kerry)

1. Bernard Power

2. Jack Glynn

3. Seán Ó Maoilchiaráin

4. Liam Silke

5. Gary O’Donnell

6. Dylan McHugh

7. Johnny Heaney

8. Peter Cooke

9. Paul Conroy

10. Paul Kelly

11. Matthew Tierney

12. Eamonn Brannigan

13. Dessie Conneely

14. Damien Comer

15. Shane Walsh