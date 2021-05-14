BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Friday 14 May 2021
Advertisement

Reid left out of Kilkenny squad as Joyce names first Galway side of 2021

Brian Cody has made six changes to the Cats team that beat Dublin last weekend.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 14 May 2021, 3:09 PM
16 minutes ago 472 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5437434
TJ Reid and Damien Comer.
Image: Inpho
TJ Reid and Damien Comer.
TJ Reid and Damien Comer.
Image: Inpho

TJ REID IS absent from the Kilkenny squad for Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B tie against Antrim. 

It’s unclear whether the Ballyhale Shamrocks sharpshooter or picked up an injury or is being rested by Brian Cody. 

Goalkeeper Darren Brennan, Tommy Walsh and David Blanchfield in defence, midfielder Richie Reid, and attackers Liam Blanchfield and Alan Murphy come into the side. 

Eoin Murphy, Ciaran Wallace, Darragh Corcoran, Richie Leahy, John Donnellan and Reid drop out. Leahy limped off with a hamstring in the early stages last weekend against Dublin and faces a race to prove his fitness before the Leinster championship.

Elsewhere, Padraic Joyce has named two debutants in the Galway defence to face Kerry in the Allianz Football League Division 1 opener away at Austin Stack Park on Saturday.

All-Ireland U20 winning captain Jack Glynn starts at corner-back and Corofin’s Dylan McHugh will man the centre-back role.

Paul Kelly and Matthew Tierney, who were also part of last year’s successful U20 side, will start in attack alongside star men Damien Comer and Shane Walsh.

Kilkenny hurling (vs Antrim)

1. Darren Brennan

2. Tommy Walsh
3. Hu Lawlor
4. Paddy Deegan

5. David Blanchfield
6. Padraig Walsh
7. Conor Browne

8. Richie Reid
9. Cillian Buckley

10. Liam Blanchfield
11. Eoin Cody
12. Martin Keoghan

13. James Bergin
14. Adrian Mullen
15. Alan Murphy

Galway football (vs Kerry)

1. Bernard Power

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

2. Jack Glynn
3. Seán Ó Maoilchiaráin
4. Liam Silke

5. Gary O’Donnell
6. Dylan McHugh
7. Johnny Heaney

8. Peter Cooke
9. Paul Conroy

10. Paul Kelly
11. Matthew Tierney
12. Eamonn Brannigan

13. Dessie Conneely
14. Damien Comer
15. Shane Walsh

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie