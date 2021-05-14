Reid left out of Kilkenny squad as Joyce names first Galway side of 2021

TJ REID IS absent from the Kilkenny squad for Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B tie against Antrim.
It’s unclear whether the Ballyhale Shamrocks sharpshooter or picked up an injury or is being rested by Brian Cody.
Goalkeeper Darren Brennan, Tommy Walsh and David Blanchfield in defence, midfielder Richie Reid, and attackers Liam Blanchfield and Alan Murphy come into the side.
Eoin Murphy, Ciaran Wallace, Darragh Corcoran, Richie Leahy, John Donnellan and Reid drop out. Leahy limped off with a hamstring in the early stages last weekend against Dublin and faces a race to prove his fitness before the Leinster championship.
Elsewhere, Padraic Joyce has named two debutants in the Galway defence to face Kerry in the Allianz Football League Division 1 opener away at Austin Stack Park on Saturday.
All-Ireland U20 winning captain Jack Glynn starts at corner-back and Corofin’s Dylan McHugh will man the centre-back role.
Paul Kelly and Matthew Tierney, who were also part of last year’s successful U20 side, will start in attack alongside star men Damien Comer and Shane Walsh.
Kilkenny hurling (vs Antrim)
1. Darren Brennan
2. Tommy Walsh
3. Hu Lawlor
4. Paddy Deegan
5. David Blanchfield
6. Padraig Walsh
7. Conor Browne
8. Richie Reid
9. Cillian Buckley
10. Liam Blanchfield
11. Eoin Cody
12. Martin Keoghan
13. James Bergin
14. Adrian Mullen
15. Alan Murphy
Galway football (vs Kerry)
1. Bernard Power

2. Jack Glynn
3. Seán Ó Maoilchiaráin
4. Liam Silke
5. Gary O’Donnell
6. Dylan McHugh
7. Johnny Heaney
8. Peter Cooke
9. Paul Conroy
10. Paul Kelly
11. Matthew Tierney
12. Eamonn Brannigan
13. Dessie Conneely
14. Damien Comer
15. Shane Walsh
