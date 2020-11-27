Kilkenny hand All-Ireland semi-final starting role to Richie Hogan

Richie Hogan came off the bench to score 1-2 for Kilkenny in their Leinster final win over Galway.

Richie Hogan came off the bench to score 1-2 for Kilkenny in their Leinster final win over Galway.

THE INCLUSION OF Richie Hogan at full-forward is one of three changes to the Kilkenny team for tomorrow’s All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final against Waterford at Croke Park (6pm).

Hogan gets the nod after making a key contribution to the Leinster final win over Galway, when he chipped in with 1-2 after being introduced as a substitute.

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody has also added Billy Ryan to his inside forward line, with TJ Reid moving out to centre-forward and captain Colin Fennelly dropping to the bench. Walter Walsh is the other forward who makes way.

Paddy Deegan comes in at left-half-back, which sees Conor Fogarty revert to midfield to replace Richie Leahy, who has been carrying a hamstring injury.

Kilkenny (v Waterford)

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own)

3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)

4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)

6. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro)

7. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

8. Conor Browne (James Stephens)

9. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own)

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

10. John Donnelly (Thomastown)

11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

12. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)

13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)

14. Richie Hogan (Danesfort)

15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Subs

16. Darren Brennan (St Lachtain’s)

17. Paul Murphy (Danesfort)

18. Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

19. Ciarán Wallace (Erin’s Own)

20. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

21. Alan Murphy (Glenmare)

22. Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

23. Walter Walsh (Tullogher-Rosbercon)

24. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)

25. Ger Aylward (Glenmare)

26. Niall Brassil (James Stephens)