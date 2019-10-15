This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 15 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All-Ireland winners confirmed for Kilkenny selector roles and Nowlan Park set to be renamed

DJ Carey, Peter Barry and Michael Rice will be involved with various teams next season.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 15 Oct 2019, 9:06 AM
50 minutes ago 1,949 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4851601
Rice, Carey and Barry were all hugely successful in their playing careers with Kilkenny.
Image: INPHO
Rice, Carey and Barry were all hugely successful in their playing careers with Kilkenny.
Rice, Carey and Barry were all hugely successful in their playing careers with Kilkenny.
Image: INPHO

ALL-IRELAND WINNERS DJ Carey, Peter Barry and Michael Rice were last night ratified for roles as selectors of different Kilkenny teams for the 2020 season at a county board meeting.

Cats great Carey’s addition to the senior setup was confirmed alongside manager Brian Cody with James McGarry also staying on board and Michael Comerford acting as the new strength and conditioning coach.

Carey enjoyed a stunning playing career as he won 10 All-Ireland senior medals and nine All-Star awards. In recent times he has managed the Kilkenny U20 side and the Carlow IT Fitzgibbon Cup team.

Tributes were paid to Michael Dempsey who has departed the Kilkenny senior setup after being involved since 2005.

Derek Lyng, who has been a senior selector over the last few seasons, is taking over as manager of the U20 side in Kilkenny and he will be joined by his All-Ireland winning team-mates Peter Barry (James Stephens) and Michael Rice (Carrickshock) as selectors.

Richie Mulrooney remains as Kilkenny U17 boss with Christie Walsh ratified as the manager of Kilkenny’s main football side, their junior outfit for next season.

Kilkenny also last night announced their county ground will be renamed UPMC Nowlan Park. The county have entered into a 10-year sponsorship agreement with UPMC, a world-renowned healthcare provider and insurer that has been based in the South-East for over a decade.

In the sporting sphere they have partnered with both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Penguins previously.

“Our partnership is an excellent fit for Kilkenny GAA,” stated county chairperson Jimmy Walsh.

“Health and wellness are an integral part of UPMC’s mission, as they are of key importance to Kilkenny GAA.

“This alliance will help to enhance and develop facilities in Nowlan Park into the future.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie