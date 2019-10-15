All-Ireland winners confirmed for Kilkenny selector roles and Nowlan Park set to be renamed

Rice, Carey and Barry were all hugely successful in their playing careers with Kilkenny.

ALL-IRELAND WINNERS DJ Carey, Peter Barry and Michael Rice were last night ratified for roles as selectors of different Kilkenny teams for the 2020 season at a county board meeting.

Cats great Carey’s addition to the senior setup was confirmed alongside manager Brian Cody with James McGarry also staying on board and Michael Comerford acting as the new strength and conditioning coach.

Carey enjoyed a stunning playing career as he won 10 All-Ireland senior medals and nine All-Star awards. In recent times he has managed the Kilkenny U20 side and the Carlow IT Fitzgibbon Cup team.

Tributes were paid to Michael Dempsey who has departed the Kilkenny senior setup after being involved since 2005.

Derek Lyng, who has been a senior selector over the last few seasons, is taking over as manager of the U20 side in Kilkenny and he will be joined by his All-Ireland winning team-mates Peter Barry (James Stephens) and Michael Rice (Carrickshock) as selectors.

Richie Mulrooney remains as Kilkenny U17 boss with Christie Walsh ratified as the manager of Kilkenny’s main football side, their junior outfit for next season.

Kilkenny also last night announced their county ground will be renamed UPMC Nowlan Park. The county have entered into a 10-year sponsorship agreement with UPMC, a world-renowned healthcare provider and insurer that has been based in the South-East for over a decade.

In the sporting sphere they have partnered with both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Penguins previously.

“Our partnership is an excellent fit for Kilkenny GAA,” stated county chairperson Jimmy Walsh.

“Health and wellness are an integral part of UPMC’s mission, as they are of key importance to Kilkenny GAA.

“This alliance will help to enhance and develop facilities in Nowlan Park into the future.”

