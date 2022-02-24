Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 24 February 2022
Richie Reid nominated to captain Kilkenny senior hurlers in 2022

Richie Reid is to captain the side, while Eoin Cody has been nominated as vice-captain.

By Fintan O'Toole
Kilkenny's RIchie Reid.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
RICHIE REID HAS been nominated as Kilkenny senior hurling captain for this season by his club Ballyhale Shamrocks with Eoin Cody set for the role of vice-captain.

He has got the nod to lead the Cats with Kilkenny still operating under the system that sees the county champions allowed select the captain. They are one of two counties, along with Kerry that maintain that tradition.

Reid’s club colleague Adrian Mullen captained Kilkenny last year, a season which saw Kilkenny win the Leinster senior hurling title and reach the All-Ireland semi-final, where they lost out after extra-time against Cork.

Reid’s older brother TJ captained Kilkenny in 2010 and 2019. Ballyhale’s recent club exploits have seen Reid play at centre-back, while he was midfield for Kilkenny in that All-Ireland semi-final last summer.

They were denied a third successive All-Ireland club title recently with Ballygunner winning in dramatic fashion with a late injury-time goal in Croke Park. Kilkenny play Laois on Sunday afternoon in Division 1 of the hurling league

