Kilkenny hold off strong Laois challenge and Offaly come good to defeat Kildare

KILKENNY AND OFFALY both landed victories in tonight’s Leinster U20 hurling quarter-finals.

On home soil in UPMC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny had to hold off a major challenge by Laois before they prevailed 1-18 to 1-15.

An early goal from Conor Kelly gave Kilkenny a boost but Laois responded to be in front 0-8 to 1-4 in the 14th minute and were ahead 0-11 to 1-7 at the interval.

Kilkenny had drawn level 1-11 to 0-14 by the 46th minute and then made a decisive burst as they reeled off six points without reply.

Substitute Dan Delaney netted from a penalty in the 53rd minute to cut the gap to three but Kilkenny held on to that advantage to succeed.

Offaly also triumphed at home by 2-25 to 1-16 over Kildare in Tullamore, achieving victory after a strong second-half showing against a team that had stunned Wexford in memorable fashion last week.

The teams were deadlocked at 0-11 apiece by the break but Offaly outscored Kildare 0-7 to 0-3 in the third quarter. A DJ McLoughlin goal in the 50th minute and another in injury-time from Joe Ryan sealed Offaly’s win with David Qualter grabbing a late consolation goal for Kildare.

Kilkenny will now face Galway at the semi-final stage while the reigning champions Dublin will meet Offaly.

The semi-finals will take place next Tuesday 20 July at 7.30pm with the final the following week on Tuesday 27 July.

Leinster U20 Hurling Semi-Final Results

Kilkenny 1-18 Laois 1-15

Offaly 2-25 Kildare 1-16

