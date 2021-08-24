Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Tuesday 24 August 2021
Advertisement

'The prince of midfielders' - Tributes paid after Kilkenny hurling great O'Brien passes away

Liam ‘Chunky’ O’Brien was part of four Kilkenny Liam MacCarthy Cup triumphs.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 24 Aug 2021, 3:25 PM
1 hour ago 1,958 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5530540
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid following the passing of Liam ‘Chunky’ O’Brien, the Kilkenny and James Stephens hurling great.

O’Brien achieved huge success as a hurler during the 1970s at both county and club level.

He won four All-Ireland senior medals with Kilkenny in 1972, 1974, 1975 and 1979. His individual exploits were recognised with four All-Star awards (1973-75 and 1979), along with being crowned Hurler of the Year in 1975.

At club level with James Stephens in Kilkenny, O’Brien helped The Village win a pair of county senior hurling titles in 1975 and 1976, progressing in the first season to win the All-Ireland title.

The Kilkenny county board expressed their sympathies.

“Kilkenny GAA is deeply saddened today on hearing the sad news of Liam ‘Chunky’ O’Brien’s death. He was an immense hurler for Kilkenny winning 4 All-Ireland titles in the 1970’s and 7 Leinster titles. He also had an stellar career with his club James Stephen’s winning 4 Kilkenny SHC titles.

“Kilkenny GAA extends it’s deepest sympathies to his family, friends and the James Stephen’s Club at this sad time.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“The management and members of the James Stephens GAA Club would like to extend our sympathies to the O’ Brien family on the death of the legendary Liam ‘Chunky’ O’ Brien,” remarked his club James Stephens.

“Liam was the ‘prince’ of midfielders and served his club and county with great distinction in the 70′s.”

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie