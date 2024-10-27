Thomastown stun reigning Kilkenny champions O'Loughlin Gaels to take crown

Kilkenny SHC final

Thomastown 0-18

O’Loughlin Gaeles 0-7

THOMASTOWN ARE KILKENNY Senior Hurling champions for the first time since 1946 after they dethroned defending champions O’Loughlin Gaels in a surprisingly one sided affair in Nowlan Park.

The victory crowns a fairytale 12 months for the South Kilkenny side after they only tasted Intermediate success in 2023.

It’s a remarkable success in many ways but it was so deserved as they dominated a final played in very difficult conditions from start to finish. Kilkenny’s John Donnelly played a starring role in scoring four points from play but as has been the case all year, it’s the collective effort that helped Thomastown outrun and overpower their more illustrious opponents who were only in the All-Ireland senior final last January.

All of Donnelly’s points arrived in the opening period as helped his side build up an 0-9 to 0-4 advantage that they never looked like losing.

As well as Donnelly, Jonjo Farrell, Peter McDonald and Rory Connellan all got in on the first half act with Mark Bergin, Conor Heary and Owen Wall just about keeping the champions in touch.

The Thomastown domination was even more pronounced after the break with Donnelly continuing to pull the strings while Colm Treacy and Rory Connnellan were also denied by efforts at goal.

Jamie Ryan, Owen Wall and Mark Bergin added to the O’Loughlins tally but the scant tally of three second half points told the story as they were outplayed all over the field.

It was a performance that was so unlike O’Loughlin Gaels but all of the credit must go to their opponents as they got the Kilkenny city side off their game from the get go.

Thomastown then finished off with further scores from Robbie and Stephen Donnelly as well as the experienced Jonjo Farrell as the club upset the odds to win their first senior title in 78 years.

Scorers for Thomastown: Robbie Donnelly 0-8 (6fs); John Donnelly 0-4; Jonjo Farrell, Stephen Donnelly 0-2 each; Rory Connellan, Peter McDonald 0-1 each.

Scorers for O’Loughlin Gaels: Mark Bergin 0-3 (1f); Owen Wall 0-2; Conor Heary, Jamie Ryan 0-1 each.

Thomastown

Substitutes:

Thomas O’Hanrahan for Treacy (54)

David Prendergast for P Connellan inj (60)

Jack Holden for S Donnelly (64)

O’Loughlin Gaels

Stephen Murphy

Tony Forristal

Huw Lawlor

Mikey Butler

David Fogarty

Paddy Deegan

Jordan Molloy

Jamie Ryan

Jack Nolan

Fionan Mackessy

Mark Bergin

Conor Kelly

Sean Bolger

Owen Wall

Conor Heary

Substitutes:

Paddy Butler for Nolan (35)

Sammy Johnston for Bolger (40)

Ronan Buckley for Kelly (52)

Referee: David Hughes (Barrow Rangers)