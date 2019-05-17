Two changes for Kilkenny as Cody's men gear up for Carlow challenge

BRIAN CODY HAS named his Kilkenny team for Sunday’s Leinster senior hurling championship clash against Carlow, as the Cats look to build on their campaign-opening defeat of Dublin.

Cody’s side outlasted Dublin in last weekend’s round one encounter and will look to make it two wins from two in the 2019 championship at Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday [3pm].

Kilkenny’s starting XV shows two changes from last week with Richie Leahy drafted in for Enda Morrissey, who drops to the bench, while Bill Sheehan starts in place of Billy Ryan.

Carlow suffered a six-point defeat to Galway last weekend and will be hoping to bounce back on home turf when Kilkenny visit.

Kilkenny:

1. Darren Brennan

2. Paul Murphy

3. Huw Lawlor

4. Tommy Walsh

5. Conor Fogarty

6. Padraig Walsh

7. Paddy Deegan

8. Alan Murphy

9. Richie Leahy

10. Adrian Mullen

11. Walter Walsh

12. TJ Reid

13. Bill Sheehan

14. Colin Fennelly

15. Ger Aylward.

Kilkenny team Vs Carlow pic.twitter.com/6VWDHsQKth — Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) May 17, 2019

