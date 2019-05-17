This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two changes for Kilkenny as Cody's men gear up for Carlow challenge

Richie Leahy and Bill Sheehan are drafted in for Sunday’s trip to Netwatch Cullen Park.

By The42 Team Friday 17 May 2019, 9:58 PM
Richie Leahy comes in for Kilkenny.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

BRIAN CODY HAS named his Kilkenny team for Sunday’s Leinster senior hurling championship clash against Carlow, as the Cats look to build on their campaign-opening defeat of Dublin.

Cody’s side outlasted Dublin in last weekend’s round one encounter and will look to make it two wins from two in the 2019 championship at Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday [3pm].

Kilkenny’s starting XV shows two changes from last week with Richie Leahy drafted in for Enda Morrissey, who drops to the bench, while Bill Sheehan starts in place of Billy Ryan.

Carlow suffered a six-point defeat to Galway last weekend and will be hoping to bounce back on home turf when Kilkenny visit. 

Kilkenny:

1. Darren Brennan

2. Paul Murphy
3. Huw Lawlor
4. Tommy Walsh

5. Conor Fogarty
6. Padraig Walsh
7. Paddy Deegan

8. Alan Murphy
9. Richie Leahy

10. Adrian Mullen
11. Walter Walsh
12. TJ Reid

13. Bill Sheehan
14. Colin Fennelly
15. Ger Aylward.  

