Hogan returns as Kilkenny show hand for All-Ireland quarter-final against Cork

KILKENNY MANAGER BRIAN Cody has made four changes to the side that will take on Cork in their All-Ireland SHC quarter-final on Sunday in Croke Park [throw-in, 2pm].

Star forward Richie Hogan has been named to start after coming on in the final stages of Kilkenny’s Leinster final defeat to Wexford at the end of June.

He comes into the half-forward line where he will line out alongside TJ Reid and Richie Leahy.

Meanwhile, Cillian Buckley, Conor Browne and John Donnelly have also been selected to come into the side. Buckley is named to start at half-back while Browne will partner Conor Fogarty in midfield.

Enda Morrissey, James Maher, Walter Walsh and Alan Murphy all make way as the Cats gear up to battle it out for a place in the All-Ireland semi-final against Limerick on Saturday 27 July.

Source: Kilkenny GAA Twitter.

Kilkenny team (v Cork)

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Paul Murphy (Danesfort)

3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)

4. Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

5. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

6. Pádraig Walsh (Tullaroan)

7. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro)

8. Conor Browne (James Stephens)

9. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own)

10. Richie Hogan (Danesfort)

11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

12. Richie Leahy (The Rower Inistioge)

13. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

14. Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

15. John Donnelly (Thomastown)

Subs:

16. Darren Brennan (St Lachtain’s)

17. Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge)

18. Jason Cleere (Bennettsbridge)

19. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own)

20. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

21. James Maher (St Lachtain’s)

22. Walter Walsh (Tullogher-Rosbercon)

23. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)

24. Alan Murphy (Glenmore)

25. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)

26. Bill Sheehan (Dicksboro)