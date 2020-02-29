Ballyhale youngster Cody set for first senior start and All-Star returns - Kilkenny name team to face Laois

KILKENNY HURLING MANAGER Brian Cody has made six changes to his team to face Laois in their Allianz Hurling League Division 1B fixture on Sunday.

The Cats welcome Eddie Brennan’s side to UPMC Nowlan Park for the 2pm showdown.

After making his Kilkenny senior debut as a second-half substitute against Clare last week — and marking the occasion with a point — Ballyhale Shamrocks youngster Eoin Cody earns his first start at centre-half forward.

An underage prodigy with the Cats and with his All-Ireland winning club, Cody was brought onto the Kilkenny senior panel this year.

Young Eoin Cody of @BallyhaleGAA made his @KilkennyCLG debut today also - as a 2nd half sub.



He scored a point from play against @GaaClare in the match that ended drawn 1-19 to 3-13 at @UPMCinIreland Nowlan Park — Shamrocks (@BallyhaleGAA) February 23, 2020

Elsewhere, two-time All-Star Padraig Walsh returns to defence for his first match of the season while Tommy Walsh, James Maher, Martin Keoghan and Ger Aylward also come into the starting fifteen.

Conor Browne, Paddy Deegan, Cillian Buckley, Richie Hogan, John Donnelly and Adrian Mullen (injured) all make way.

There are several positional changes, too, with Richie Leahy moving from the forwards to midfield where he’s joined by Maher, while Alan Murphy heads up the field.

Kilkenny are third in Division 1B so this is a must-win game if they are to continue their push to the knockout stages, while Laois are second from the bottom with one win from four.

Brennan’s Laois — who requested for the game to be moved from O’Moore Park — are yet to name their team.

Kilkenny

1. Darren Brennan – St Lachtains

2. Tommy Walsh – Tullaroan

3. Huw Lawlor – O’Loughlin Gaels

4. Ciaran Wallace – Erin’s Own

5. Conor Delaney – Erin’s Own

6. Padraig Walsh – Tullaroan

7. Darren Mullen – Ballyhale Shamrocks

8. Richie Leahy – Rower Inistioge

9. James Maher – St Lachtains

10. Martin Keoghan – Tullaroan

11. Eoin Cody – Ballyhale Shamrocks

12. Alan Murphy – Glenmore

13. Billy Ryan – Graigue -Ballycallan

14. Walter Walsh – Tullogher Rosbercon

15. Ger Aylward – Glenmore

Subs

16. Joey Holden- Shamrocks Ballyhale

17. Conor Browne- James Stephens

18. Enda Morrissey- Bennettsbridge

19. Michael Carey- Young Irelands

20. Michael Cody- Dunnamaggin

21. Tom Kenny- Dicksboro

22. Bill Sheehan- Dicksboro

23. Luke Scanlon- James Stephens

24. James Bergin- Conahy Shamrocks

25. Shane Walsh- Tullaroan

26. Aidan Nolan – Dicksboro