Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 29 February, 2020
Ballyhale youngster Cody set for first senior start and All-Star returns - Kilkenny name team to face Laois

Six changes for Brian Cody’s Cats.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 29 Feb 2020, 12:24 AM
1 hour ago 1,258 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5027109
Ballyhale Shamrocks youngster Eoin Cody.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ballyhale Shamrocks youngster Eoin Cody.
Ballyhale Shamrocks youngster Eoin Cody.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

KILKENNY HURLING MANAGER Brian Cody has made six changes to his team to face Laois in their Allianz Hurling League Division 1B fixture on Sunday. 

The Cats welcome Eddie Brennan’s side to UPMC Nowlan Park for the 2pm showdown.

After making his Kilkenny senior debut as a second-half substitute against Clare last week — and marking the occasion with a point — Ballyhale Shamrocks youngster Eoin Cody earns his first start at centre-half forward.

An underage prodigy with the Cats and with his All-Ireland winning club, Cody was brought onto the Kilkenny senior panel this year. 

Elsewhere, two-time All-Star Padraig Walsh returns to defence for his first match of the season while Tommy Walsh, James Maher, Martin Keoghan and Ger Aylward also come into the starting fifteen.

Conor Browne, Paddy Deegan, Cillian Buckley, Richie Hogan, John Donnelly and Adrian Mullen (injured) all make way. 

There are several positional changes, too, with Richie Leahy moving from the forwards to midfield where he’s joined by Maher, while Alan Murphy heads up the field.

Kilkenny are third in Division 1B so this is a must-win game if they are to continue their push to the knockout stages, while Laois are second from the bottom with one win from four. 

Brennan’s Laois — who requested for the game to be moved from O’Moore Park — are yet to name their team.

Kilkenny

1. Darren Brennan – St Lachtains

2. Tommy Walsh – Tullaroan
3. Huw Lawlor – O’Loughlin Gaels
4. Ciaran Wallace – Erin’s Own

5. Conor Delaney – Erin’s Own
6. Padraig Walsh – Tullaroan
7. Darren Mullen – Ballyhale Shamrocks

8. Richie Leahy – Rower Inistioge
9. James Maher – St Lachtains

10. Martin Keoghan – Tullaroan
11. Eoin Cody – Ballyhale Shamrocks
12. Alan Murphy – Glenmore

13. Billy Ryan – Graigue -Ballycallan
14. Walter Walsh – Tullogher Rosbercon
15. Ger Aylward – Glenmore

Subs

16. Joey Holden- Shamrocks Ballyhale
17. Conor Browne- James Stephens
18. Enda Morrissey- Bennettsbridge
19. Michael Carey- Young Irelands
20. Michael Cody- Dunnamaggin
21. Tom Kenny- Dicksboro
22. Bill Sheehan- Dicksboro
23. Luke Scanlon- James Stephens
24. James Bergin- Conahy Shamrocks
25. Shane Walsh- Tullaroan
26. Aidan Nolan – Dicksboro

