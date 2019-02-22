Liam Sheedy makes two changes as Tipperary welcome Cody's Cats to Thurles

Walter Walsh and James Barry in action in the Allianz Hurling League Division 1A final last April.

LIAM SHEEDY HAS made two changes ahead of his side’s highly-anticipated Allianz Hurling League clash at home to Kilkenny on Sunday [throw-in 2.00pm].

Alan Flynn and Willie Connors were both second-half introductions in their side’s narrow 1-15 to 1-14 defeat to Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford on Sunday afternoon and both men hold their places for this weekend’s match.

Brian Cody, meanwhile, has made four changes from the side which suffered a nine-point defeat to All-Ireland champions Limerick last weekend.

Richie Leahy and James Maher both drop to the bench, while Enda Morrissey and Kevin Kelly drop out of the Cats’ squad for the visit to Semple Stadium as Jason Cleere, Alan Murphy, Ger Malone and Liam Blanchfield all come in.

Tipperary team vs Kilkenny

1. Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy)

2. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

3. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)

4. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

5. Séamus Kennedy (St. Mary’s)

6. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

7. Robert Byrne (Portroe)

8. Michael Breen (Ballina)

9. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

10. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

11. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

12. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

13. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

14. Séamus Callanan (captain) (Drom-Inch)

15. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

Kilkenny team vs Tipperary

1. Eoin Murphy

2. Paul Murphy

3. Conor Delaney

4. Tommy Walsh

5. Conor Fogarty

6. Paddy Deegan

7. Jason Cleere

8. Padraig Walsh

9. Alan Murphy

10. John Donnelly

11. Walter Walsh

12. Ger Malone

13. Billy Ryan

14. Liam Blanchfield

15. Martin Keoghan

