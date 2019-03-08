This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Same again for Kilkenny and Tipperary but one change to Cork side

The three counties have announced their starting line-ups for Sunday’s Division 1A action.

By Paul Dollery Friday 8 Mar 2019, 9:30 PM
Cork's Alan Cadogan.
THE KILKENNY, TIPPERARY and Cork teams have all been named for Sunday’s fixtures in Division 1A of the Allianz Hurling League.

The games were rescheduled after being postponed last weekend due to heavy rain.

For their clash with Wexford (Innovate Wexford Park, 2pm), Kilkenny manager Brian Cody has kept faith with the side that saw off Tipperary in the Cats’ last outing.

Tipperary boss Liam Sheedy, whose side face Cork (Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm), has named the same starting line-up that was originally due to line out against the Rebels last weekend.

John Meyler has made one adjustment to the team that he had selected to face Tipp, with Alan Cadogan named at corner-forward in place of Jack O’Connor. 

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Paul Murphy (Danesfort)
3. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own)
4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own)
6. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)
7. Jason Cleere (Bennettsbridge)

8. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)
9. Alan Murphy (Glenmore)

10. John Donnelly (Thomastown)
11. Walter Walsh (Tullogher-Rosbercon)
12. Ger Malone (Mullinavat)

13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)
14. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)
15. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)

Subs

16. Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge)
17. Conor O’Shea (Clara)
18. Conor Browne (James Stephens)
19. Michael Cody (Dunnamaggin)
20. Richie Leahy (Rower-Inistioge)
21. Richie Hogan (Danesfort)
22. James Maher (St Lachtain’s)
23. Pat Lyng (Rower-Inistioge)
24. Conor Martin (Emeralds)
25. Ciáran Wallace (Erin’s Own)
26. Niall Brassil (James Stephens)

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Darren Browne (Kanturk)
3. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarrs)
4. Stephen McDonnell (Glen Rovers)

5. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)
6. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
7. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)

8. Cormac Murphy (Mallow)
9. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

10. Conor Lehane (Midleton)
11. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)
12. Dan Dooley (Bride Rovers)

13. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)
14. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)
15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

Subs

16. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)
17. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)
18. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)
19. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)
20. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)
21. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills)
22. David Griffin (Carrigaline)
23. Luke Meade (Newcestown)
24. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own)
25. Mark Coleman (Blarney)
26. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

Tipperary

1. Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)
3. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)
4. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

5. Joe O’Dwyer (Killenaule)
6. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
7. Robert Byrne (Portroe)

8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
9. Michael Breen (Ballina)

10. Jake Morris (Nenagh Eire Óg)
11. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
12. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

13. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)
14. Seamus Callanan (Drom-Inch)
15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Subs

16. Brian Hogan (Lorrha Dorrha)
17. Ger Browne (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)
18. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)
19. Colin English (Fr Sheehy’s)
20. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)
21. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)
22. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s)
23. Donagh Maher (Burgess)
24. Patrick Maher (Lorrha Dorrha)
25. Mark McCarthy (Toomevara)
26. Jamie Moloney (Drom-Inch) 

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

