This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 25 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nine changes to All-Ireland final XV as Kilkenny welcome Dubs to Nowlan Park

Brian Cody is without his Ballyhale contingent following last weekend’s All-Ireland club heroics.

By Gavan Casey Friday 24 Jan 2020, 11:31 PM
54 minutes ago 1,954 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4979409
Kilkenny manager Brian Cody.
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO
Kilkenny manager Brian Cody.
Kilkenny manager Brian Cody.
Image: Tom O'Hanlon/INPHO

KILKENNY HAVE NAMED their team to face Dublin in Sunday’s league opener for both counties at Nowlan Park (2pm).

Just six players — Eoin Murphy, Huw Lawlor, Paddy Deegan, Conor Fogarty, John Donnelly and Walter Walsh — remain from Brian Cody’s team who fell heavily to Tipperary in last year’s All-Ireland final, albeit the Cats are without their Ballyhale Shamrocks contingent following last weekend’s club heroics.

Conor Delaney, Richie Leahy and Billy Ryan all came off the bench against Tipp last August and start on Sunday.

Notable absentees include Tullaroan’s Padraig Walsh and Paul Murphy, who is on army duty in Lebanon, as well as Conor Browne, Cillian Buckley and Richie Hogan.

Kilkenny (v Dublin)

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Ciarán Wallace (Erin’s Own)
3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)
4. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own)

5. Michael Cody (Dunnamaggin)
6. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)
7. Michael Carey (Young Irelands)

8. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own)
9. Alan Murphy (Glenmore)

10. John Donnelly (Thomastown)
11. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)
12. Richie Leahy (Rower Inistioge)

13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)
14. Ger Aylward (Glenmore)
15. Niall Brassil (James Stephens)

Subs

16. Darren Brennan (St Lachtain’s)
17. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)
18. Aidan Nolan (Dicksboro)
19. Tom Kenny (Dicksboro)
20. James Maher (St Lachtains)
21. Luke Scanlon (James Stephens)
22. Bill Sheehan (Dicksboro)
23. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)
24. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)
25. Tadhg O’Dwyer (James Stephens)
26. David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie