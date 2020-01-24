Nine changes to All-Ireland final XV as Kilkenny welcome Dubs to Nowlan Park

KILKENNY HAVE NAMED their team to face Dublin in Sunday’s league opener for both counties at Nowlan Park (2pm).

Just six players — Eoin Murphy, Huw Lawlor, Paddy Deegan, Conor Fogarty, John Donnelly and Walter Walsh — remain from Brian Cody’s team who fell heavily to Tipperary in last year’s All-Ireland final, albeit the Cats are without their Ballyhale Shamrocks contingent following last weekend’s club heroics.

Conor Delaney, Richie Leahy and Billy Ryan all came off the bench against Tipp last August and start on Sunday.

Notable absentees include Tullaroan’s Padraig Walsh and Paul Murphy, who is on army duty in Lebanon, as well as Conor Browne, Cillian Buckley and Richie Hogan.

Kilkenny (v Dublin)

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Ciarán Wallace (Erin’s Own)

3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)

4. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own)

5. Michael Cody (Dunnamaggin)

6. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

7. Michael Carey (Young Irelands)

8. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own)

9. Alan Murphy (Glenmore)

10. John Donnelly (Thomastown)

11. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)

12. Richie Leahy (Rower Inistioge)

13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)

14. Ger Aylward (Glenmore)

15. Niall Brassil (James Stephens)

Subs

16. Darren Brennan (St Lachtain’s)

17. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

18. Aidan Nolan (Dicksboro)

19. Tom Kenny (Dicksboro)

20. James Maher (St Lachtains)

21. Luke Scanlon (James Stephens)

22. Bill Sheehan (Dicksboro)

23. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)

24. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)

25. Tadhg O’Dwyer (James Stephens)

26. David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)