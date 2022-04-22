TJ Reid set to make first start of the season as Kilkenny prepare to host Laois

TJ REID IS set to make his first start of the season for Kilkenny on Saturday in their Leinster SHC second-round clash against Laois at Nowlan Park [throw-in, 5.30pm].

The Ballyhale Shamrocks star was introduced as a half-time substitute last weekend as Kilkenny launched their Leinster title defence with a 16-point win over Westmeath. He went on to score 1-4 in that tie and is now set to be promoted to the starting line-up for Brian Cody’s side as Martin Keoghan makes way.

There are three other changes in the team that will host Laois, with John Donnelly coming into the half-forward line to replace Alan Murphy.

Conor Browne and James Maher have also been drafted in while Cian Kenny and David Blanchfield are named among the substitutes.

Leinster Senior HC – Kilkenny Team Against Laois Named pic.twitter.com/N0MCmm1Z8o — Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) April 21, 2022

Kilkenny team v Laois

1. Eoin Murphy [Glenmore]

2. Mikey Butler [O'Loughlin Gaels], 3. Huw Lawlor [O'Loughlin Gaels], 4. Tommy Walsh [Tullaroan]

5. Michael Carey [Young Irelands], 6. Paddy Deegan [O'Loughlin Gaels], 7. Conor Browne [James Stephens]

8. James Maher [St Lachtain's], 9. Adrian Mullen [Ballyhale Shamrocks]

10. Walter Walsh [Tullogher Rosbercon], 11. Padraig Walsh [Tullaroan], 12. John Donnelly [Thomastown]

13. Billy Ryan [Graigue-Ballycallan], 14. TJ Reid [Ballyhale Shamrocks], 15. E Cody [Ballyhale Shamrocks

Subs:

16. Darren Brennan

17. Conor Delaney

18. Darragh Corcoran

19. Richie Reid

20. David Blanchfield

21. Cian Kenny

22. Alan Murphy

23. Martin Keoghan

24. Richie Leahy

25. Tom Phelan

26. Shane Walsh.

