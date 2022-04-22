Membership : Access or Sign Up
TJ Reid set to make first start of the season as Kilkenny prepare to host Laois

Brian Cody’s side will be looking to continue their winning start to the Leinster SHC this weekend.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 22 Apr 2022, 9:44 AM
28 minutes ago 350 Views 1 Comment
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

TJ REID IS set to make his first start of the season for Kilkenny on Saturday in their Leinster SHC second-round clash against Laois at Nowlan Park [throw-in, 5.30pm].

The Ballyhale Shamrocks star was introduced as a half-time substitute last weekend as Kilkenny launched their Leinster title defence with a 16-point win over Westmeath. He went on to score 1-4 in that tie and is now set to be promoted to the starting line-up for Brian Cody’s side as Martin Keoghan makes way.

There are three other changes in the team that will host Laois, with John Donnelly coming into the half-forward line to replace Alan Murphy.

Conor Browne and James Maher have also been drafted in while Cian Kenny and David Blanchfield are named among the substitutes.

Kilkenny team v Laois

1. Eoin Murphy [Glenmore]

2. Mikey Butler [O'Loughlin Gaels], 3. Huw Lawlor [O'Loughlin Gaels], 4. Tommy Walsh [Tullaroan]

5. Michael Carey [Young Irelands], 6. Paddy Deegan [O'Loughlin Gaels], 7. Conor Browne [James Stephens]

8. James Maher [St Lachtain's], 9. Adrian Mullen [Ballyhale Shamrocks]

10. Walter Walsh [Tullogher Rosbercon], 11. Padraig Walsh [Tullaroan], 12. John Donnelly [Thomastown]

13. Billy Ryan [Graigue-Ballycallan], 14. TJ Reid [Ballyhale Shamrocks], 15. E Cody [Ballyhale Shamrocks

Subs:
16. Darren Brennan
17. Conor Delaney
18. Darragh Corcoran
19. Richie Reid
20. David Blanchfield
21. Cian Kenny
22. Alan Murphy
23. Martin Keoghan
24. Richie Leahy
25. Tom Phelan
26. Shane Walsh.

