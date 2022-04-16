Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 16 April 2022
Advertisement

Kilkenny begin defence of Leinster title with 16-point win over Westmeath

Walter Walsh, TJ Reid, James Maher, Billy Ryan and Mikey Carey all found the net for the Cats.

By Robert Cribbin Saturday 16 Apr 2022, 8:54 PM
25 minutes ago 1,298 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5740612
Kilkenny's Padraig Walsh.
Image: John McVitty/INPHO
Kilkenny's Padraig Walsh.
Kilkenny's Padraig Walsh.
Image: John McVitty/INPHO

Kilkenny 5-23
Westmeath 1-19

Robert Cribbin reports from TEG Cusack Park

KILKENNY GOT the defence of their Leinster title off to the perfect start when they ran out 16-point winners over Westmeath in TEG Cusack Park.

The scoreline is somewhat unjust on a Westmeath side that were very competitive for three-quarters of the contest but in the end, Kilkenny’s extra firepower told as they lashed in five goals.

Walter Walsh, TJ Reid, James Maher, Billy Ryan and Mikey Carey all found the net for the Cats and that was in sharp contrast to a Westmeath team that largely depended on Killian Doyle’s free-taking exploits with the corner forward scoring 14 points in total.

Cheered on by a big home crowd, the Lake County were impressive in the opening quarter and with Killian Doyle finding his range they led 0-10 to 0-6.

Kilkenny were very sluggish in those opening few minutes and it wasn’t until Mikey Carey knocked in a 24th-minute goal that they found a route into the game.

Billy Ryan, Padraig Walsh and Cian Kenny then added to the Kilkenny tally as Brian Cody’s side led 1-12 o 0-12 at the interval.

TJ Reid appeared for his first appearance of the season as a half-time substitute and within three minutes of his introduction, he knocked over a point from play.

Kilkenny as was expected then gradually eased clear on the scoreboard and their second goal arrived in the 53rd minute when Billy Ryan latched onto a rebound after Walter Walsh was earlier denied by Westmeath stopper Conor Bracken.

TJ Reid, James Maher and Walter Walsh all added on further goals before the end but Westmeath themselves struck late when Owen McCabe got a consolation effort but it was Kilkenny who eased to victory.

Scorers for Kilkenny - TJ Reid (1-4, 0-2fs, 0-1 65), Alan Murphy (0-7, 0-6f), Walter Walsh (1-2), Padraig Walsh (0-4), James Maher (1-1), Billy Ryan (1-1), Mikey Carey (1-0), Adrian Mullen (0-2), Cian Kenny and Eoin Cody (0-1 each)

Scorers for Westmeath - Killian Doyle (0-14, 0-11f), Owen McCabe (1-0), Joey Boyle (0-2), Niall O’Brien, Davy Glennon and Darragh Egerton (0-1 each)

Kilkenny:

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 4. Tommy Walsh
(Tularoan)

5. Mikey Carey (Young Irelands), 6. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels), 7. David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)

8. Cian Kenny (James Stephens), 9. Adrian Mullen (Shamrocks Ballyhale)

10. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon), 11. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan), 12. Eoin Cody
(Shamrocks Ballyhale

13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan), 14. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 15. Alan Murphy
(Glenmore)

Subs:
25. John Donnelly (Thomastown) for Keoghan 34 mins
24. TJ Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale) for Kenny half-time
21. James Maher (St Lachtain’s) for Murphy 45 mins
22. Conor Browne (James Stephens) for Blanchfield 58 mins
26. Shane Walsh (Tullaroan) for Ryan 65 mins

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Westmeath:

1. Conor Bracken (St Oliver Plunketts)

2. Darragh Egerton (Clonkill), 3. Conor Shaw (Brownstown), 4. Jack Galvin (Cullion)

5. Aaron Craig (St Oliver Plunketts), 6. Tommy Doyle (Lough Lene Gaels), 22. Kevin Regan (Cullion)

8. Cormac Boyle (Raharney), 9. Robbie Greville (Raharney)

10. Joey Boyle (Raharney), 11. Derek McNicholas (Lough Lene Gaels), 12. Davy Glennon
(Mulagh, Galway)

17. Niall O’Brien (Castletown Geoghegan), 14. Niall Mitchell (Clonkill), 15. Killian Doyle
(Raharney)

Subs:

24. Eoin Keyes (Raharney) for O’Brien 49 mins
26. Ciaran Doyle (Raharney) for McNicholas 54 mins
18. Tommy Gallagher (Castlepollard) for Craig 61 mins
25. Owen McCabe (Fr.Dalton’s) for Boyle 69 mins
23. Alan Cox (Delvin) for Regan 69 mins

Referee: Rory McGann (Clare)

About the author:

About the author
Robert Cribbin
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie