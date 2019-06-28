Cody sticks with same Kilkenny team for Leinster decider with Wexford

BRIAN CODY HAS named an unchanged Kilkenny team for the Leinster Senior hurling final against Wexford, with all 15 players who lined out against the same opposition a fortnight ago retaining their places in the Cats’ lineup for Croke Park.
A crowd in the region of 50,000 is expected for Sunday’s clash (throw-in 4pm).
Kilkenny (v Wexford)
1. Eoin Murphy
2. Paul Murphy
3. Huw Lawlor
4. Joey Holden
5. Paddy Deegan
6. Padraig Walsh
7. Enda Morrissey
8. Cillian Buckley
9. Conor Fogarty
10. Richie Leahy
11. Walter Walsh
12. TJ Reid
13. Billy Ryan
14. Colin Fennelly
15. Adrian Mullen
Replacements
16. Darren Brennan (St Lachtain’s)
17. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)
18. Jason Cleere (Bennettsbridge)
19. Conor Browne (James Stephens)
20. Alan Murphy (Glenmore)
21. Richie Hogan (Danesfort)
22. John Donnelly (Thomastown)
23. Ger Aylward (Glenmore)
24. Liam Blanchfield (Bennetsbridge)
25. James Maher (St Lachtain’s)
26. Bill Sheehan (Dicksboro)
