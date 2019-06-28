Cody sticks with same Kilkenny team for Leinster decider with Wexford

BRIAN CODY HAS named an unchanged Kilkenny team for the Leinster Senior hurling final against Wexford, with all 15 players who lined out against the same opposition a fortnight ago retaining their places in the Cats’ lineup for Croke Park.

A crowd in the region of 50,000 is expected for Sunday’s clash (throw-in 4pm).

Kilkenny (v Wexford)

1. Eoin Murphy

2. Paul Murphy

3. Huw Lawlor

4. Joey Holden

5. Paddy Deegan

6. Padraig Walsh

7. Enda Morrissey

8. Cillian Buckley

9. Conor Fogarty

10. Richie Leahy

11. Walter Walsh

12. TJ Reid

13. Billy Ryan

14. Colin Fennelly

15. Adrian Mullen

Replacements

16. Darren Brennan (St Lachtain’s)

17. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

18. Jason Cleere (Bennettsbridge)

19. Conor Browne (James Stephens)

20. Alan Murphy (Glenmore)

21. Richie Hogan (Danesfort)

22. John Donnelly (Thomastown)

23. Ger Aylward (Glenmore)

24. Liam Blanchfield (Bennetsbridge)

25. James Maher (St Lachtain’s)

26. Bill Sheehan (Dicksboro)