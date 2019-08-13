Quiz: Can you name the starting teams from the Kilkenny-Tipperary All-Ireland finals this decade?

THE HURLING DECADE draws to a close on Sunday in the same fashion as it began, Kilkenny and Tipperary facing off in a bid to claim the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Source: INPHO

2010 saw Tipperary halt the charge of Brian Cody’s side in their pursuit of a fifth Liam MacCarthy Cup in a row. Kilkenny hit back to win the 2011 final and triumphed after a thrilling two-game saga in 2014 before Tipperary rallied to win the 2016 decider in stunning fashion.

But can you remember the players who started in those five finals for Kilkenny and Tipperary?

Time to test your knowledge with this quiz. If it doesn’t display correctly, click here to play.