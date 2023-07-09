TJ Reid: 'There's a bit of hurt there, it's going to take a great team to beat Limerick'

THE SATISFACTION OF a semi-final success cannot be dwelt on for long.

It’s only a fortnight until Kilkenny must take to the field again in the wake of emerging from today’s All-Ireland hurling semi-final thriller against Clare.

But the final pairing will fuel their drive for success, the presence of Limerick in the opposing corner will spark memories of last summer’s showdown.

“For ourselves there’s a bit of hurt there after losing the All-Ireland final last year,” says TJ Reid.

“Coming in today it was about earning that victory. We have two weeks now to prepare mentally and physically for this great Limerick team.

“It’s motivation, of course. But that’s all it is. The hurt will be at the back of our minds. If we have any bit of bottle at all, any bit of pride, any bit of desire, that should give us the extra bit of energy we need.

“Because we need it – it’s going to take a great team to beat Limerick. They’re going for four in a row and deservedly so. You saw them against Galway, cruising through the last 20 minutes of the game. We’re under no illusion – to beat this team, we’re going to have to be at 100-110% for the whole 75 minutes.

“At a flick of a switch, they can go from two points down to 10 points up. We gave them a good game last year but we lost. We’re looking forward to getting ourselves right for it now.”

Evan Treacy / INPHO Derek Lyng and Mikey Butler after the game. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Reid admitted Clare’s approach to employ Seadna Morey as a sweeper caught them by surprise.

“We were five points up at half-time and in control, I thought. In the past couple of weeks, we weren’t even thinking about a sweeper really. Usually, maybe John Conlon might drop back. So it was strange alright. But I think we adapted well in the first half.

“At half-time, we spoke about being ready because Clare were probably going to go back to playing 15-on-15 for the second half. When they did, they hurled every well. But we weathered the storm very well. They got two points up but in the last 15 minutes, we got our momentum back. We got some great scores and our backs and Eoin Murphy were exceptional again.”

Evan Treacy / INPHO Eoin Cody celebrates Kilkenny's win. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

His goalkeeper’s intervention deserved special praise, that logic-defying reaction to deny Peter Duggan.

“Unbelievable stuff. But then it’s a matter of making sure that our half-forwards and midfielders win the next ball. Yes it’s great that Scruff makes that fantastic save but to relieve the pressure on the team, we have to get the possession next.

“I think Adrian Mullen caught one ball soon after and popped it to Padraig Walsh and we got the score. Ah look, I suppose that’s what Eoin Murphy is there for.”

The game was a personal triumph for Reid, he entered it trailing Patrick Horgan by five points but overtook him with his 0-12 tally to become hurling’s all-time championship top scorer.

“Did I? Ah, I see Hoggy is coming back next year!

“Obviously on a personal level it’s great but it’s not about me. It’s about getting the victory for the team. It’s a nice achievement to have.”

