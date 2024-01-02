Advertisement
Cathal Noonan/INPHO
RIP

Kilkenny pay tribute to two-time All-Ireland winner

John ‘Jack’ Kinsella was a successful hurler and later beloved commentator.
1 hour ago

KILKENNY GAA HAS paid tribute to two-time All-Ireland hurling winner John ‘Jack’ Kinsella, after he passed away peacefully on 1 January at St Luke’s Hospital, surrounded by family.

Kinsella was successful with his club Bennetsbridge, winning three senior county titles on 1966,’67 and ’71.

He went on to play for the Cats, making his senior debut in 1967. He then won two Leinster and two All-Ireland titles before retiring from intercounty action in 1973, the same year he married his wife Sheila.

He played on the same team as Eddie Keher, Ned Byrne and Noel Skehan.

In retirement, Kinsella was a popular co-commentator with local radio station KCLR and when he was struck with Parkinson’s, became a member of Cairdeas, the Kilkenny Parkinson’s Choir.

A statement from the county board read; ‘Kilkenny GAA would like to extend its sympathies to John’s wife Sheila, children Jackie, Gerri, Owena and Daniel, sister Moira, grandchildren and extended family.

‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.’

