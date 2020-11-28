Stunning comeback from Waterford sees them defeat Kilkenny to book All-Ireland final place

Waterford 2-27

Kilkenny 2-23

IT ENDED WITH Austin Gleeson lofting over a point from underneath the Hogan Stand, the last hurling act on a remarkable November night to propel Waterford towards an All-Ireland final spot.

Calum Lyons taking on the Kilkenny defence. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

They finished with four points to spare, a well-merited success on the back of a simply stunning second-half display. Waterford looked to be in disarray in the first half, trailing by nine points at one juncture and still seven in arrears by the interval.

Yet they had drawn level by the 50th minute, were three clear at the water break and consolidated that position in a pulsating finale. Waterford displayed manic aggression after the break, hurling with massive energy and were rewarded in front of the posts as they amassed 2-17.

The brilliant Stephen Bennett set the tone with their first goal and substitute Darragh Lyons grabbed the second.

If Waterford were on song in front of goal last Saturday against Clare, their scoring touch deserted them in the first half here. They chalked up nine wides – Austin Gleeson, Stephen Bennett and Jack Fagan particularly culpable – and of their five points registered from play, their dynamic wing-back Calum Lyons contributed two.

Kilkenny weren’t on fire at the opposite either as they amassed seven wides but they had TJ Reid in prolific form from frees and demonstrated again their capacity to plunder goals. Just like they did in the second half of the Leinster final, they rattled the net twice into the Davin End in the opening period here.

Both goals came from long deliveries, the first direct from an Eoin Murphy puckout and the second from a booming clearance by Padraig Walsh after Murphy found him short. The opening score in the 11th minute saw Richie Hogan escape in behind, avail of Stephen O’Keeffe’s slow reaction in coming off his line and while the Ballygunner netminder repelled the Danesfort forward’s shot, Martin Keogan had the simple task of bundling home the rebound.

The second was a demonstration of Reid’s brilliance. The sliotar popped out of Conor Prunty’s hand in the air for a split second and was snatched away by Kilkenny’s marquee man. He raced clear and smashed home his shot.

TJ Reid in action against Waterford.

More to follow…

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett 1-10 (0-7f), Austin Gleeson 0-4, Darragh Lyons 1-0, Dessie Hutchinson, Calum Lyons, Jack Prendergast, Neil Montgomery 0-2 each, Iarlaith Daly, Jamie Barron 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reid 1-14 (0-13f), Martin Keogan 1-1, John Donnelly 0-2, Richie Hogan 0-2, Eoin Cody 0-2, Big performance from Austin Gleeson tonight after being taken off early in the past couple of games. Really showed his mettle out there when he missed a few early chances. Jack Fagan the find of the season too.

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own)

3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)

4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)

6. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro)

7. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

8. Conor Browne (James Stephens)

9. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own)

10. John Donnelly (Thomastown)

11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

12. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)

13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)

14. Richie Hogan (Danesfort)

15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Subs

23. Walter Walsh (Tullogher-Rosbercon) for Keoghan (39)

22. Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks) for Ryan (49)

26. Niall Brassil (James Stephens) for Hogan (56)

25. Ger Aylward (Glenmore) for Cody (57)

Waterford

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner)

3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside)

4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

5. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)

6. Tadhg de Burca (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg)

7. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)

11. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)

10. Jack Fagan (De La Salle)

9. Jake Dillon (De La Salle)

15. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner)

14. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)

12. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

Subs

24. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside) for Dillon (18)

23. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan) for Kieran Bennett (49)

25. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore) for Moran (61)

22. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater) for Prendergast (61)

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)

