Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 20 March 2022
Advertisement

Goals key for Cats as Kilkenny secure deserved win over previously unbeaten Waterford

Goals in either half by Cillian Buckley and Billy Ryan ultimately proved the difference at UPMC Nowlan Park.

By Dermot Keyes Sunday 20 Mar 2022, 5:16 PM
1 hour ago 2,927 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5716301
Kilkenny's Huw Lawlor, Cillian Kenny and Mikey Butler with Waterford's Dessie Hutchinson.
Image: Ben Whitley/INPHO
Kilkenny's Huw Lawlor, Cillian Kenny and Mikey Butler with Waterford's Dessie Hutchinson.
Kilkenny's Huw Lawlor, Cillian Kenny and Mikey Butler with Waterford's Dessie Hutchinson.
Image: Ben Whitley/INPHO

Kilkenny 2-21

Waterford 0-21

KILKENNY SECURED THE result required to advance to next weekend’s National Hurling League semi-finals with a deserved win over the previously unbeaten Waterford at UPMC Nowlan Park.

Goals in either half by Cillian Buckley and Billy Ryan ultimately proved the difference between the sides during a lively fixture albeit one not played at full-blooded Championship pace in front of 7,987 spectators.

“We had a slow enough start when they had a four-point lead and probably missed a good goal chance but we came back into it well,” said Kilkenny manager Brian Cody. “A four to five point lead early on in hurling is nothing and it’s nothing with 10 minutes to go, to be fair.”

Fittingly, Man of the Match Padraig Walsh completed the afternoon’s scoring when converting his fifth point from play for the Cats in the fourth additional minute.

Waterford, whose best hurling was produced in the opening 15 minutes, ended the afternoon with 14 players after substitute DJ Foran was shown a straight red card following a heavy challenge on Mikey Butler in the 61st minute.

Speaking afterwards, both Brian Cody and Liam Cahill both felt the sanction against the Portlaw clubman may have been too harsh.

Said Cahill: “I can’t emphasise it enough, like Colin (Dunford’s) incident in Corrigan Park, they’re not dirty players; DJ Foran is not a dirty player. He went for a body hit on a smaller man and unfortunately it maybe looked worse than it actually was. If it’s in the area, anything around shoulder high you’re in trouble. Johnny Murphy implemented the rules the way you’re supposed to and those are the consequences.”

Kilkenny will face Cork in next weekend’s semi-final, while the other semi sees Waterford meeting Wexford, probably back at Nowlan Park, in what will be their third successive South East derby.

Scorers for Kilkenny: Padraig Walsh (0-5), Alan Murphy (0-5, 0-4f), Billy Ryan (1-1), Cillian Buckley (1-0), Walter Walsh (0-3), Eoin Cody (0-2), Eoin Murphy 0-1f, Adrian Mullen 0-1, Cian Kenny 0-1, James Maher 0-1, John Donnelly 0-1.

Scorers for Waterford: Austin Gleeson (0-7, 0-4f, 0-1 ’65), Neil Montgomery (0-3), Pauric Mahony (0-3f), Dessie Hutchinson (0-2), Jack Fagan 0-1, Conor Dalton 0-1, Carthach Daly 0-1, Darragh Lyons 0-1, Michael Kiely 0-1, Colin Dunford 0-1.

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. Michael Carey (Young Irelands), 6. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 7. David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge)

8. Cian Kenny (James Stephens), 9. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro)

10. Walter Walsh (Tullogher-Rosbercon), 11. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan), 12. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan, 14. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 15. Alan Murphy (Glenmore)

Substitutes

22. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks) for Mullen (42)
19. James Maher (St Lachtain’s) for Kenny (57)
21. John Donnelly (Thomastown) for Keoghan (59)
18. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own) for Butler (Blood, 62-65)

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Waterford

1. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

22. Cian Wadding (Roanmore), 3. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore), 4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

5. Jack Fagan (De La Salle), 6. Tadhg de Burca (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg), 7. Conor Dalton (Clonea)

8. Carthach Daly (Lismore), 9. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan)

10. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside), 11. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion), 12. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner), 14. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside), 15. Colin Dunford (Colligan)

Substitutes

21. DJ Foran (Portlaw) for Mahony (HT)
25. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart) for Kiely (48)
19. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart) for Dunford (57)
18. Micheál Harney (Bonmahon) for Wadding (59)
Michael Mahony (Ballygunner) for Lyons (65)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)

About the author:

About the author
Dermot Keyes
@DermotKeyes
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie