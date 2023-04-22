Kilkenny open Leinster defence with straightforward win over Westmeath

Leinster SHC

Kilkenny 0-29 Westmeath 0-7

Munster SFC

Clare 1-16 Limerick 0-16

KILKENNY SCORED A facile 22-point win against Westmeath at UPMC Nowlan Park to open their Leinster SHC defence.

The Cats, chasing a fourth consecutive provincial title, welcomed Ballyhale star TJ Reid back to the side for the first time since last season’s narrow All-Ireland defeat to Limerick.

All over here in UPMC Nowlan Park. pic.twitter.com/LIz4k7Dh1n — Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) April 22, 2023

The decorated full-forward finished with 0-9, with 0-5 coming from placed balls. He had a penalty saved by Noel Conaty, as Kilkenny did not manage to raise a green flag throughout despite their dominance.

Westmeath managed just four points from play in a game they never lead. The Lakesiders face Dublin in Parnell Park next, while Kilkenny will face a far sterner test from Galway, who travel to Nowlan Park next Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Clare footballers booked a place in the Munster final against Kerry after an exciting 1-16 – 0-16 win over Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds.

The Banner also qualified for the All-Ireland group stage as a result of this victory.

SCORERS

Munster GAA SFC Semi-final

Full time

Limerick: 0-16(16)

Clare: 1-16(19) pic.twitter.com/Z9jneHYtNe — Clare Gaa (@GaaClare) April 22, 2023

Keelan Sexton scored the only goal of the game, his strike after two minutes eventually proving to be the difference between the sides in an end-to-end game.

Limerick took the lead in the last quarter after hitting five points in a row, but Clare composed themselves and and points from Eoin Cleary, Daniel Walsh, Emmett McMahon and Cilliane Rouine saw them through to the Munster final with the Kingdom.



