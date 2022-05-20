Cody names Kilkenny team for crunch Leinster clash with Wexford

BRIAN CODY HAS named his Kilkenny team for tomorrow night’s crunch Leinster hurling championship game against Wexford.
John Donnelly is selected at wing-forward with Walter Walsh on the bench in the only change from last Saturday’s win over Dublin.
Kilkenny only need a point to be assured of a place in the All-Ireland series, while Wexford must win. A victory for Kilkenny would book their place in the Leinster final.
Wexford named their team last night with Kevin Foley brought in to start by manager Darragh Egan as Paul Morris makes way.
Throw-in tomorrow evening in Nowlan Park is 6pm for a game which is live on Sky Sports Arena.
Leinster SHC: Kilkenny Team V Wexford Named pic.twitter.com/ROCRPWMqXt— Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) May 20, 2022
Here's the Wexford team, proudly supported by @Zurich_Irl, for Saturday's crunch tie v Killkenny. Tickets through https://t.co/a0tlNVGl9f and the usual SuperValu and Centra stores. The match will be shown live on @SkySports, while there will be commentary on @SouthEastRadio pic.twitter.com/twpf12s0FV— Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) May 19, 2022
Kilkenny
1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)
2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own), 4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan),
5. Michael Carey (Young Irelands), 6. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks – captain), 6. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels),
8. Alan Murphy (Glenmore), 9. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
10. John Donnelly (Thomastown), 11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 12. Pádraig Walsh (Tullaroan)
13. Cian Kenny (James Stephens), 14. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
Subs
- 16. Darren Brennan
- 17. Darragh Corcoran
- 18. David Blanchfield
- 19. Conor Browne
- 20. Conor Fogarty
- 21. Cillian Buckley
- 22. James Maher
- 23. Walter Walsh
- 24. Billy Ryan
- 25. Richie Leahy
- 26. Tom Phelan
Wexford
1. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barnstown)
2. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers), 3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees), 4. Conor Devitt (Tara Rocks)
5. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James’), 6. Damien Reck (Oxlegate-Glenbrien), 7. Paudie Foley (Crossaeg/Ballymurn)
9. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s Rathangan), 9. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers – captain)
10. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s), 11. Kevin Foley (Rapparees), 12. Liam Óg McGovern (St Anne’s Rathangan),
13. Oisin Foley (Crossabeg/Ballymurn), 14. Conor McDonald (Naomh Eanna), 15. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s)
Subs
- 16. James Lawlor (Ferns St Aidan’s)
- 17. Ross Banville (Shelmaliers)
- 18. David Clarke (Glynn-Barntown)
- 19. Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Eanna)
- 20. Mikie Dwyer (St Mogue’s Fethard)
- 21. Connal Flood (Cloughbawn)
- 22. Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers)
- 23. Charlie McGuckin (Naomh Éanna)
- 24. Paul Morris (Ferns St Aidan’s)
- 25. Niall Murphy (Ferns St Aidan’s)
- 26. Oisín Pepper (Rapparees)
