Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Friday 20 May 2022
Advertisement

Cody names Kilkenny team for crunch Leinster clash with Wexford

Nowlan Park hosts tomorrow evening’s game.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 20 May 2022, 9:11 PM
9 minutes ago 264 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5769816
Brian Cody.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Brian Cody.
Brian Cody.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

BRIAN CODY HAS named his Kilkenny team for tomorrow night’s crunch Leinster hurling championship game against Wexford.

John Donnelly is selected at wing-forward with Walter Walsh on the bench in the only change from last Saturday’s win over Dublin.

Kilkenny only need a point to be assured of a place in the All-Ireland series, while Wexford must win. A victory for Kilkenny would book their place in the Leinster final.

Wexford named their team last night with Kevin Foley brought in to start by manager Darragh Egan as Paul Morris makes way.

Throw-in tomorrow evening in Nowlan Park is 6pm for a game which is live on Sky Sports Arena.

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own), 4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan), 

5. Michael Carey (Young Irelands), 6. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks – captain), 6. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels),

8. Alan Murphy (Glenmore), 9. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks) 

10. John Donnelly (Thomastown), 11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 12. Pádraig Walsh (Tullaroan)

13. Cian Kenny (James Stephens), 14. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan),  15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Subs

  • 16. Darren Brennan
  • 17. Darragh Corcoran
  • 18. David Blanchfield
  • 19. Conor Browne
  • 20. Conor Fogarty
  • 21. Cillian Buckley 
  • 22. James Maher
  • 23. Walter Walsh
  • 24. Billy Ryan
  • 25. Richie Leahy
  • 26. Tom Phelan

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barnstown)

2. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers), 3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees), 4. Conor Devitt (Tara Rocks)

5. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James’), 6. Damien Reck (Oxlegate-Glenbrien), 7. Paudie Foley (Crossaeg/Ballymurn)

9. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s Rathangan), 9. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers – captain)

10. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s), 11. Kevin Foley (Rapparees), 12. Liam Óg McGovern (St Anne’s Rathangan), 

13. Oisin Foley (Crossabeg/Ballymurn), 14. Conor McDonald (Naomh Eanna), 15. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s)

Subs

  • 16. James Lawlor (Ferns St Aidan’s)
  • 17. Ross Banville (Shelmaliers)
  • 18. David Clarke (Glynn-Barntown)
  • 19. Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Eanna)
  • 20. Mikie Dwyer (St Mogue’s Fethard)
  • 21. Connal Flood (Cloughbawn)
  • 22. Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers)
  • 23. Charlie McGuckin (Naomh Éanna)
  • 24. Paul Morris (Ferns St Aidan’s)
  • 25. Niall Murphy (Ferns St Aidan’s)
  • 26. Oisín Pepper (Rapparees)

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie