Cody names Kilkenny team for crunch Leinster clash with Wexford

BRIAN CODY HAS named his Kilkenny team for tomorrow night’s crunch Leinster hurling championship game against Wexford.

John Donnelly is selected at wing-forward with Walter Walsh on the bench in the only change from last Saturday’s win over Dublin.

Kilkenny only need a point to be assured of a place in the All-Ireland series, while Wexford must win. A victory for Kilkenny would book their place in the Leinster final.

Wexford named their team last night with Kevin Foley brought in to start by manager Darragh Egan as Paul Morris makes way.

Throw-in tomorrow evening in Nowlan Park is 6pm for a game which is live on Sky Sports Arena.

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Conor Delaney (Erin’s Own), 4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan),

5. Michael Carey (Young Irelands), 6. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks – captain), 6. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels),

8. Alan Murphy (Glenmore), 9. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

10. John Donnelly (Thomastown), 11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 12. Pádraig Walsh (Tullaroan)

13. Cian Kenny (James Stephens), 14. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Subs

16. Darren Brennan

17. Darragh Corcoran

18. David Blanchfield

19. Conor Browne

20. Conor Fogarty

21. Cillian Buckley

22. James Maher

23. Walter Walsh

24. Billy Ryan

25. Richie Leahy

26. Tom Phelan

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barnstown)

2. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers), 3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees), 4. Conor Devitt (Tara Rocks)

5. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James’), 6. Damien Reck (Oxlegate-Glenbrien), 7. Paudie Foley (Crossaeg/Ballymurn)

9. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s Rathangan), 9. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers – captain)

10. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s), 11. Kevin Foley (Rapparees), 12. Liam Óg McGovern (St Anne’s Rathangan),

13. Oisin Foley (Crossabeg/Ballymurn), 14. Conor McDonald (Naomh Eanna), 15. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s)

Subs