Kilkenny left standing after classic extra-time win over Wexford

Kilkenny 2-37

Wexford 2-29

(after extra-time)

ANTHONY DALY SUMMED it up best when he said, ‘Sure look, hurling, a thousand mad things and someone comes out on top.’

That’s a good way to describe this absorbing Leinster semi-final that needed 90 minutes to separate Kilkenny and Wexford.

We’ve been treated to some thrilling affairs between these counties in recent years and this one was right up there with the best of them. Wexford were a point ahead at half-time in extra-time but they ran out of legs as Kilkenny prevailed in the second period by 1-6 to no score.

Brian Cody’s men will face Dublin in the Leinster final in two weeks’ time as they bid to retain their provincial crown.

Like two heavyweights trading blows over the marathon contest, David Dunne’s 59th minute goal left Wexford one ahead, before Eoin Cody hit the net nine minutes later to push the Cats three ahead.

Wexford forced extra-time in dramatic fashion after Liam Ryan’s point from downtown at the death. Mark Fanning drilled home a goal from a penalty early in extra-time to give Davy Fitzgerald’s side the advantage, but Kilkenny finished strongest as Walter Walsh’s three-pointer sent them on the road to victory.

Both teams left everything the field and there were bodies dropping with cramp during the helter-skelter extra-time period. A number of payers were reintroduced but Kilkenny’s superior bench helped them home.

It was good hard-hitting, honest stuff. Even Brian Cody and Davy Fitzgerald looked exhausted when they fist bumped after the final whistle.

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald reacts during the game. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

As ever TJ Reid led the charge, firing over 0-16 points while Eoin Cody continues to develop into an outstanding poacher.

Kilkenny shot just four wides in 70 minutes and seven subs introduced by Cody added to the scoreboard.

Kilkenny created a number of goal chances during the opening 35 minutes and were unlucky not to raise a green flag at least once. Cody, who grabbed 1-4 from play, forced a good save from Mark Fanning five minutes into the game.

Shane Reck made a vital clearance after a dangerous Reid ball across the square, before Reid put Alan Murphy through with a glorious pass only for Fanning to pull off an outstanding save.

Reid and Chin kept the scoreboard moving for either side during an opening quarter where Wexford led by 0-8 to 0-6 by the water break. The 8,000 strong crowd made a considerable impact on the spectacle, providing energy for both sides as Cody and Fitzgerald urged their teams on from the sideline.

A Kilkenny purple patch between the 23rd and 27th minute saw Kilkenny surge a point clear as Alan Murphy justified his late inclusion to the starting team with a score. The momentum swung back in Wexford’s favour with three-in-a-row before Kilkenny responded with four unanswered.

Chin’s hard running caused problems for Kilkenny and he was poleaxed by Paddy Deegan after a marauding run.

Kilkenny led by a point at half-time and Cody made two interval switches, introducing Conor Fogarty and James Maher for Richie Leahy and debutant Darragh Corcoran.

Two scores from Reid moved the Cats four clear, yet by the second water break Wexford had hauled themselves back on level terms. Long range scores arrived from Liam Og McGovern and Shaun Murphy, before Jack O’Connor raised the roof off Croke Park with a massive point from the sideline.

Murphy’s second of the day edged Wexford clear but the Cats rallied with four scores in as many minutes to retake the lead. Dunne bagged his goal within a minute of arriving off the bench put Wexford 1-23 to 0-23 ahead.

Fitzgerald was dismayed to see a free awarded against Jack O’Connor that Reid converted from midfield. Substitutes Walter Walsh and John Donnelly made big impacts with a score apiece and then Cody struck for his goal.

That left Kilkenny three in front after 68 minutes but Wexford showed typical heart to force extra-time. A pair of Chin frees and a booming point from Liam Ryan left the sides deadlocked at 1-27 apiece after five minutes of stoppage-time.

There was some late drama as Ryan’s point was batted back into play by Eoin Murphy. The lurking Conor McDonald reacted quickest to turn the ball into the net, but Hawk-Eye determined that the ball had already travelled over the bar.

So we headed for extra-time. Within a minute of the game resuming, Wexford had their second goal. Their tactic of bringing the full-forward line out the field to leave space in behind worked a treat as a long ball found Conor McDonald with only the Eoin Murphy to beat.

He sidestepped the goalkeeper inside the 21m and was hauled to the ground. Fergal Horgan awarded a penalty and sin binned Murphy. Fanning drilled home the penalty to give the Model County the perfect start to the extra period.

As usual, Kilkenny’s response was clinical. Reid and Cody combined to hit four of the next fives scores, leaving them level at 1-31 to 2-28. Chin’s 13th point of the day left Wexford a point ahead at half-time in extra-time.

Walter Walsh’s goal arrived during a run of 1-5 to no score as Wexford ran out of steam.

DJ Carey’s son Michael arrived off the bench to clip over the final score of the game to pu the icing on Kilkenny’s seven point win.

Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reid 0-16 (0-12f), Eoin Cody 1-4, Walter Walsh 1-1, Richie Reid, James Maher, Alan Murphy, James Bergin and John Donnelly 0-2 each, Adrian Mullen, Martin Keoghan, Conor Fogarty, Eoin Murphy (0-1f), Tommy Walsh, Michael Carey and Billy Ryan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Wexford: Lee Chin 0-14 (0-13f), Mark Fanning 1-1 (1-0 pen, 0-1 free), Rory O’Connor 0-3, David Dunne 1-0, Liam Og McGovern, Conor McDonald, Shaun Murphy 0-2 each, Diarmuid O’Keeffe, Matthew O’Hanlon, Paul Morris, Jack O’Connor and Liam Ryan 0-1 each.

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 4. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

5. Darragh Corcoran (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 6. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan), 7. Conor Browne (James Stephens)

8. Richie Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 22. Richie Leahy (Rower Inistioge)

10. Adrian Mullen (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 23. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 15. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)

24. Alan Murphy (Glenmore), 14. TJ Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 13. Eoin Cody (Shamrocks Ballyhale)

Subs

9. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own) for Leahy (HT)

20. James Maher (St Lachtains) for Corcoran (HT)

12. John Donnelly (Thomastown) for Ryan (45)

11. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon) for Richie Reid (52)

25. James Bergin (Conahy Shamrocks) for for Murphy (63)

19. Michael Cleary (Young Irelands) for Fogarty (start of ET)

21. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro) for Browne (start of ET)

25. James Bergin (Conahy Shamrocks) for Brennan (HT in ET)

16. Darren Brennan (St Lachtains) for Keoghan (71)

15. Ryan for Keoghan (HT in ET)

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown)

4. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers), 6. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James), 2. Shane Reck (Oylgate-Glenbrien)

15. Kevin Foley (Rapparees)

7. Shaun Murphy (Oulart-the-Ballagh) 3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees), 5. Gavin Bailey (Ferns St Aidan’s),

8. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s), 9. Liam Óg McGovern (St Anne’s)

14. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s), 11. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers), 12. Conor McDonald (Naomh Éanna)

13. Mikie Dwyer (St Mogue’s Fethard), 10. Paul Morris (Ferns St Aidan’s)

Subs

22. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s) for Morris (48)

23. David Dunne (Davidstown-Courtnacuddy) for Dwyer (59)

18. Connal Flood (Cloughbawn) for O’Keeffe (70)

17. Conor Firman (St Martin’s) for Murphy (70+2)

8. O’Keeffe for McGovern (77)

7. Murphy for Bailey (HT in ET)

21. Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Eanna) for Chin (85)

25. Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers) for O’Keeffe (88)

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)