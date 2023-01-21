Galway and Wexford claim Walsh Cup wins, Derry beat Tyrone to lift Dr McKenna Cup title

Ken Sutton / INPHO Wexford's Oisin Pepper and Kilkenny's Niall Rowe. Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

GAA Results

Walsh Cup: Wexford 1-25 Kilkenny 2-18

Walsh Cup: Galway 1-31 Antrim 2-15

Dr McKenna Cup final: Derry 3-11 Tyrone 1-5

********

A LATE GOAL by Richie Lawlor helped Wexford defeat Kilkenny in a historic fixture that saw floodlights used for the first time at a match at Chadwicks Wexford Park tonight.

A huge crowd saw Wexford win by four points, Lawlor’s injury-time goal and a point from Conor Hearne clinched success for the home team.

After a keenly-contested first half Wexford were in front 0-12 to 0-11. Conor McDonald and Lee Chin struck 0-3 apiece in that period, while Oisin Pepper grabbed two. Free-taker Niall Brassil pointed the way for Kilkenny in that time frame.

Advertisement

Wexford enjoyed a fine start to the second half as they outscored Kilkenny 0-4 to 0-1, surging five clear, but then Derek Lyng’s side were inspired by Tom Phelan’s goal in the 39th minute.

Ken Sutton / INPHO Spectators watch the fireworks display before the game. Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

The teams were level at 0-19 to 1-16 entering the final quarter before Corey Byrne-Dunbar and Ross Banville nudged Wexford two clear. Kilkenny countered once more with Bill Sheehan availing of a defensive mishap to notch their second goal of the game in the 59th minute.

Ian Byrne edged Kilkenny ahead by two shortly after but Wexford responded in style. Conall Clancy’s point tied the game at 2-18 to 0-24 before that last scoring blast of 1-1 clinched success.

Earlier today Galway won their final group game in the Walsh Cup by 1-31 to 2-15 against Antrim in Darver.

At half-time Henry Shefflin’s side were ahead 1-15 to 1-9, Jarlath Mannion scoring their goal. Rian McMullan netted for Antrim and Michael Bradley did likewise in the second half, but Galway were good value for their 13-point success.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

Evan Treacy / INPHO Derry's Ben McCarron with Tyrone's Michael McKernan. Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Derry lifted the Dr McKenna Cup tonight with a comfortable final win by 3-11 to 1-5 against Tyrone at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

Derry were in command as they lead 0-7 to 0-1 at half-time but Tyrone hit 1-3 without reply after the break to draw level, Darren McCurry scoring their goal.

It didn’t rattle Derry as Shane McGuigan netted from the penalty spot, Oisin McWilliams bagged another goal and Niall O’Donnell raised their third green flag late on.

McKenna Cup Winners 2023 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/XQX2idz9Y5 — Derry GAA (@Doiregaa) January 21, 2023

Leah Scholes / INPHO Derry's Niall Toner. Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO