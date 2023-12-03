Champions Kilkerrin-Clonberne and Ballymacarbry set up All-Ireland showdown

Kilkerrin-Clonberne 0-15

Kilmacud Crokes 1-10

(after extra-time)

By Daire Walsh

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS KILKERRIN-CLONBERNE will face Ballymacarbry in the currentaccount.ie All- Ireland Senior Club Championship decider as points from Meave Flanagan and Olivia Divilly helped them to overcome Kilmacud Crokes after extra-time in a pulsating semi-final encounter at Parnell Park.

Inseparable from their Dublin counterparts at the end of normal time, Kilkerrin-Clonberne – whose manager Willie Ward was absent for the game due to illness – had that little extra in reserve during the additional periods to keep their dream of a third consecutive All-Ireland crown alive.

Following traded frees between Kilkerrin-Clonberne’s Eva Noone and Kilmacud half-forward Niamh Cotter in the early stages, the title holders created some daylight with quickfire points courtesy of Eva Noone and Miskell. Crokes were eager to outline their intent, however, and their midfielder Grace Kos bagged an 11th-minute goal after her initial strike was saved by opposition netminder Lisa Murphy.

This left Paddy O’Donoghue’s Metropolitan charges with a slender cushion, which remained intact following traded scores between Eva Noone and Crokes inside forward Eabha Rutledge.

Yet Kilkerrin-Clonberne didn’t panic and found themselves two points ahead as a result of Hannah Noone, Louise Ward and Olivia Divilly kicking unanswered scores. However, Crokes duo Rutledge (free) and centre half-back Kate Murray also found the range to leave the sides on level terms (1-4 to 0-7) at the interval.

Matt Browne / SPORTSFILE Louise Ward of Kilkerrin-Clonberne in action against Emer Sweeney of Kilmacud Crokes. Matt Browne / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

The Stillorgan women got the second half scoring underway on 39 minutes when Julia Buckley split the posts and while Lynsey Noone responded at the opposite end, Cotter (free) and Mia Jennings were on target to leave Crokes 1-7 to 0-8 in front on the third-quarter mark.

Although this threw down the gauntlet to Kilkerrin-Clonberne, they dug deep in the spirit of true champions and moved back into the driving seat when Eva Noone, Olivia Divilly and Louise Ward raised white flags in quick succession. The Tribeswomen looked set to prevail by the skin of their teeth when Eva Noone broke through a gap for a point off her weaker right foot, only for Cotter to display nerves of steel to convert a free deep into stoppage-time.

The teams appeared on course to remain inseparable at the end of the opening period of extra-time – Eva Noone and Murray both adding to their tallies – but a fine point from substitute Flanagan gave Kilkerrin-Clonberne a 0-14 to 1-10 lead on the stroke of 70 minutes.

The Galway side held onto this buffer as the final whistle approached, until Olivia Divilly’s free on 82 minutes left them with two points to spare.

Croke Park hosts the decider on Saturday 16 December.

Scorers for Kilkerrin-Clonberne: E Noone 0-6 (5f), O Divilly 0-3 (2f), L Ward 0-2, H Noone, L Noone, C Miskell, M Flanagan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kilmacud Crokes: N Cotter 0-3 (3f), E Rutledge 0-3 (2f), G Kos 1-0, K Murray 0-2, M Jennings, J Buckley 0-1 each.

KILKERRIN-CLONBERNE: L Murphy; C Costello, S Gormally, C Dunleavy; K Mee, N Ward, L Finnegan; S Divilly, H Noone; O Divilly, L Ward, L Noone; E Noone, C Miskell, N Divilly. Subs: A Madden for Miskell (40), M Flanagan for Finnegan (50), Caoimhe Boyle for S Divilly (84).

KILMACUD CROKES: R Fleming; P Greene, E Sweeney, C Regan; S O’Donoghue, K Murray, A Kane; L Magee, G Kos; N Cotter, A Davoren, M Jennings; J Buckley, M Davoren, E Rutledge. Subs: C Sultan for O’Donoghue (54), A Conroy for Buckley (57), E Kane for A Davoren (65), A Bedford for Greene (73), A Davoren for M Davoren (74-77),

Referee: Patrick Smith (Waterford).

Ballymacarbry (Waterford) 1-10

Clann Éireann (Armagh) 0-5

By Kieran Lynch

Tyler Miller / SPORTSFILE Kellyann Hogan of Ballymac in action against Niamh Henderson of Clann Éireann. Tyler Miller / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

Ballymacarby booked their place in the currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Senior Club Championship final for the first time since 1998, as they travelled to Clann Éireann on and were too strong for the Ulster champions.

Clann Éireann took the lead through an excellent Niamh Murray free, as she split the posts from 40 metres out, but Ballymac controlled the middle period of the first half.

The Waterford side pressed high on the Clann Éireann kick outs and forced turnover after turnover in the opposition’s half of the field. However, two points from Bríd McMaugh was all they had to show for it, as they let the Ulster champions off the hook with two wides and two shots dropped short in the same period.

On 20 minutes, Murray converted once again to level the game and punish Ballymacarbry for their profligacy in front of the posts. But Mike Guiry’s side took a deserved half-time lead after scores from Kellyann Hogan and Summer Peters, before another Murray free left just one in it, at the interval.

Clann Éireann were fast out of the blocks in the second half and had a goal chance just 20 seconds after the restart. They won the throw-in and worked the ball to Cait Towe, who fisted the ball over the heads of the Ballymac defence, where Murray was in one on one, but she shot wide of the far post.

Two minutes later, Ballymacarbry had a goal chance of their own after Aileen Wall played a one-two with McMaugh, and she made no mistake, driving at the Clann Éireann defence before finishing low into the net.

Tyler Miller / SPORTSFILE Ballymacarbry players celebrate at the end of the game. Tyler Miller / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

Muireann Boyce pointed soon after to give the visitors a five-point lead, but Murray replied with a badly needed score for the hosts. A Hogan free restored that advantage before Murray was desperately unlucky not to raise a green flag, as her driven effort from 15 metres out went just wide.

That’s as close as Clann Éireann got, as Ballymac closed out the win in style, tagging on further points from McMaugh, Peters (two) and Clare Walsh, whilst Murray added her fifth of the game in consolation.

Scorers for Ballymacarbry: A Wall 1-0, B McMaugh, S Peters 0-3 each, K Hogan 0-2 (1f), M Boyce, C Walsh 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clann Eireann: N Murray 0-5 (3f).

BALLYMACARBRY: L Fitzpatrick; G Nugent, M McGrath, Maeve Ryan; K McGrath, L Ryan, B McMaugh; K Hogan, A Barron; A Wall (capt.), S Peters, M Boyce; S Hallinan, C Walsh, R Browne. Subs: Michelle Ryan for M Boyce (43).

CLANN ÉIREANN: C Lawless; A Fleville, C McCambridge, G Carville; R Mulligan, M Moriarty, C Towe; T Grimes, M McCann; D Coleman, N Henderson (capt.), N Coleman; M McCambridge, N Murray, A Donohue. Subs: E McCafferty for M McCann (40), A Delaney for Fleville (49).

Referee: Anthony Marron (Monaghan).

Elsewhere this afternoon, Glanmire secured their 2023 currentaccount.ie All- Ireland Intermediate Club Championship final spot after defeating Na Fianna at the Mallow GAA Sports Complex.

And a late comeback from Lavey wasn’t enough to stop a goal-hungry Claremorris team from reaching their first-ever junior final.

All-Ireland Junior Club Championship semi-finals

O’Donovan Rossa (Cork) 2-12 Gusserane (Wexford) 0-6

Claremorris (Mayo) 5-4 Lavey (Derry) 2-11

All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship semi-finals