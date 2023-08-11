Ireland U21 Phillips agrees new Crystal Palace deal before League One loan

KILLIAN PHILLIPS HAS joined League One Wycombe Wanderers on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace.

The Republic of Ireland U21 international has also agreed a new contract with Premier League Palace, who are eager to see him continue his development in the lower leagues.

Phillips impressed during his time in League One with Shrewsbury Town last season, where he won the club’s Young Player of the Year award.

The Dubliner could make his debut as early as this weekend when Wycombe travel to Lincoln City on Saturday, hoping to bounce back from their opening-day defeat to Exeter.

Advertisement

Phillips made his Ireland U21 debut in the friendly win over Iceland in March, and featured again in Jim Crawford’s squad for the summer camp and friendlies in Austria.