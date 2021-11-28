Kilmacud Crokes cruise past Raharney to book Leinster semi-final spot

DUBLIN CHAMPIONS KILMACUD Crokes roared past Westmeath’s Raharney in Mullingar to book their spot in the final four of the Leinster Club SHC after a 5-19 to 0-15 victory.

Two goals from inter-county star Ronan Hayes, a Alex Considine double and a late effort from Eddie Gibbons sent the Stillorgan outfit clear as they kicked on from their first county crown since 2014.

The favourites started slowly and midway through the first half just two points separated the sides. Then the tide turned with two balls in quick succession from Hayes. By half-time, Crokes were six points clear.

Considine opened the second half with another goal to ensure a comfortable finish. Just after the hour mark, Gibbons raised another green flag as a long-range free found the net.

They progress to face Laois champions Clough-Ballacolla in the semi-final after their hard-earned win over Wexford champions Raparees in O’Moore Park on Saturday evening. That game is scheduled for Sunday, 12 December at 1.00 pm in O’Moore Park.