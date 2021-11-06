Membership : Access or Sign Up
Kilmacud Crokes beat Ballyboden comfortably to seal final place

Crokes were seven-point winners at Parnell Park.

By Daire Walsh Saturday 6 Nov 2021, 8:57 PM
45 minutes ago 1,513 Views 0 Comments
Crokes' Shane Cunningham celebrates after scoring his goal.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Crokes' Shane Cunningham celebrates after scoring his goal.
Crokes' Shane Cunningham celebrates after scoring his goal.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

Kilmacud Crokes 1-15 

Ballyboden St Enda’s 1-08

Daire Walsh reports from Parnell Park 

KILMACUD CROKES WILL face St Jude’s in the Dublin Senior Football Championship final after they comfortably saw off the challenge of Ballyboden St Enda’s at Parnell Park this evening.

Inspired by the attacking duo of Shane Cunningham and ex-Dublin attacker Paul Mannion, Robbie Brennan’s Stillorgan men convincingly set up a rematch of the 2018 county decider.

Despite the best efforts of former inter-county dual star Conal Keaney, Ballyboden fell well short of reaching a third consecutive championship showpiece.

Following an even start that saw Mannion recording a brace of points in response to ‘Boden efforts from Ryan Basquel and Warren Egan, Crokes hit their stride in clinical fashion.

Shane Horan, Tom Fox (two), Dara Mullin, Dan O’Brien and Mannion were all on target as the eight-time Dublin SFC winners pulled six points clear on 27 minutes.

Although ‘Boden eventually fired back with a point from the evergreen Keaney, Kilmacud finished the opening half with a flourish.

Centre-forward Shane Cunningham shook the net in stoppage-time after superbly gathering a long delivery and Mullin subsequently split the posts to leave Crokes 1-9 to 0-3 in front at half-time.

The 2009 All-Ireland champions moved into a double digits lead with a Hugh Kenny point on the resumption, before Keaney once again found the range for an otherwise under-performing ‘Boden.

Crokes netminder Conor Ferris stepped forward to slot over a ’45’ on 35 minutes and following swapped scores between Mannion and ‘Boden substitute Ross McGarry, 10 points (1-12 to 0-5) separated the sides heading into the final-quarter.

While the final outcome was well and truly beyond doubt, Cunningham (two) and Ferris added handsomely to Crokes’ tally. Simon Lambert did bag an injury-time goal, but it was a mere consolation for ‘Boden in the end.

Scorers for Kilmacud Crokes: Shane Cunningham 1-2, Paul Mannion 0-4 (2f), Conor Ferris (2 ’45’), Tom Fox (1f), Dara Mullin 0-2 each, Dan O’Brien, Shane Horan, Hugh Kenny 0-1 each.

Scorers for Ballyboden St Enda’s: Simon Lambert 1-0, Ryan Basquel (2f), Conal Keaney 0-2 each, Colm Basquel (f), Warren Egan, Ross McGarry, Darragh Nelson 0-1 each.

Kilmacud Crokes 

1. Conor Ferris

2. Michael Mullin
7. Dan O’Brien
6. Rory O’Carroll

3. Andrew McGowan
4. Cillian O’Shea
23. Ross McGowan

8. Ben Shovlin
9. Craig Dias

10. Tom Fox
11. Shane Cunningham
12. Shane Horan

13. Paul Mannion
14. Dara Mullin
15. Hugh Kenny

Subs:

25. Conor Casey for Dias (45)
5. Cian O’Connor for (46)
21. Callum Pearson for Kenny (54)
22. Brian Sheehy for Shovlin (58)
17. Aidan Jones for Mannion (59)

Ballyboden St Enda’s

1. Darragh Gogan

2. Harry Donaghy
3. Shane Clayton
4. Cathal Flaherty

5. Simon Lambert
6. Kieran Kennedy
7. James Holland

8. Aran Waters
9. Donogh McCabe

12. Alan Flood
11. Colm Basquel
10. Darren O’Reilly

13. Conal Keaney
14. Ryan Basquel
15. Warren Egan

Subs:

25. Ross McGarry for Egan (38)
20. Ciaran O’Reilly for D O’Reilly (40)
17. Declan O’Mahoney for Flood (41)
22. Patrick Dunleavey for Waters (46)
18. Darragh Nelson for McCabe (51)

Referee:  David Sweeney (St Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh).

