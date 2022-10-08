Kilmacud's double dream remains intact after they ease past Ballyboden

Kilmacud Crokes 1-21

Ballyboden St Enda’s 0-15

By Daire Walsh

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS Kilmacud Crokes eased their way into another Dublin Senior Hurling Championship final with a convincing win over Ballyboden St Enda’s at Parnell Park this evening.

The Stillorgan club are also the current holders of the capital’s football crown and with their showpiece decider against Na Fianna coming up next weekend, there is every chance they will pull off a second consecutive double success.

‘Boden had made a blistering start to the contest with former Dublin duo Paul Ryan and Conor Dooley helping them to establish a 0-6 to 0-3 buffer, but Alex Considine’s superb goal subsequently restored parity in the 14th-minute.

This raised the confidence levels of Crokes, who moved into the driving seat with unanswered points courtesy of O’Rorke (two) and Fergal Whitely.

Even though Ryan and his cousin Niall kept the scoreboard kicking over for ‘Boden, a brace of fine efforts by Whitely and Ronan Hayes propelled Crokes towards a commanding 1-12 to 0-10 interval lead.

While O’Rorke and Dara Purcell pointed to stretch the advantage on the resumption, Simon Lambert (with a monstrous long-range free) and Niall McMorrow did likewise to offer ‘Boden renewed hope.

Paul Ryan competes with Cian O Cathasaigh. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The deficit remained at a manageable five points with 10 minutes of normal time remaining, but this was as close as David Curtin’s side came to forging a second half comeback.

Whereas ‘Boden could only muster a solitary point from Kevin Desmond in the closing stages, Davy Crowe, O’Rorke, substitute Fionn Ó Ceallaigh (two) and Micheal Roche were all on target at the opposite end as Crokes booked a final spot alongside the winners of tomorrow’s last-four showdown between Cuala and Na Fianna.

Scorers for Kilmacud Crokes: Oisin O’Rorke 0-6 (5f), Dara Purcell, Fergal Whitely, Fionn Ó Ceallaigh 0-3 each, Alex Considine 1-1, Davy Crowe, Ronan Hayes 0-2 each, Micheal Roche 0-1.

Scorers for Ballyboden St Enda’s: Paul Ryan 0-5 (1f), Niall Ryan 0-3, Niall McMorrow, Conor Dooley 0-2 each, Simon Lambert (f), Aidan Mellett, Kevin Desmond 0-1 each.

Kilmacud Crokes

1. Eddie Gibbons

2. Brian Sheehy

3. Darragh Butler

4. Cian Ryan

24. Cian Mac Gabhann

25. Mark Grogan

7. Cian Ó Cathasaigh

5. Davy Crowe

9. Dara Purcell

10. Caolan Conway

11. Oisin O’Rorke

12. Fergal Whitely

13. Michael Roche

14. Ronan Hayes

15. Alex Considine

Subs:

21. Fionn Ó Ceallaigh for Considine (33)

23. Shane Veale for Conway (41)

17. Rob O’Loughlin for Butler (54)

8. Brian Hayes for Mac Gabhann (56)

20. Ronan Costello for Roche (58)

Ballyboden St Enda’s

1. Finn McGarry

3. Luke Corcoran,

5. James Madden,

6. Stephen O’Connor

7. Shane Durkin

2. David O’Connor

24. Paddy Dunleavey

13. Aidan Mellett

19. Niall Ryan

11. Conal Keaney

12. Conor Dooley

10. Luke McDwyer

8. Niall McMorrow

15. Paul Ryan

9. Simon Lambert

Subs:

14. Timmy Hammersley for Keaney (39)

21. Pearce Christie for McDwyer (39)

20. Kevin Desmond for Dooley (53)

4. Hugh O’Sullivan for Dunleavey (57)

Referee: Thomas Gleeson.