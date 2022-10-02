Membership : Access or Sign Up
No Mannion but Shane Walsh hits 0-8 as Kilmacud steady ship to reach Dublin final

The defending champions beat Thomas Davis to progress to the Dublin Senior Football Championship decider for the third time in five years.

By Daire Walsh Sunday 2 Oct 2022, 6:11 PM
49 minutes ago 4,596 Views 0 Comments
Shane Walsh (in possession) was the star man for Kilmacud Crokes.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Shane Walsh (in possession) was the star man for Kilmacud Crokes.
Shane Walsh (in possession) was the star man for Kilmacud Crokes.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Kilmacud Crokes 0-12

Thomas Davis 1-3

Daire Walsh reports from Parnell Park

GALWAY’S SHANE WALSH kicked 0-8 as defending champions Kilmacud Crokes overcame a shaky opening to defeat Thomas Davis and progress to the Dublin Senior Football Championship decider for the third time in five years.

Fresh from an impressive quarter-final win over Castleknock, Davis’ stormed clear early on when a breakthrough point from Gavin Carruth was followed up by Fionn Murray’s fourth-minute goal off a swift counter attack.

While this was an early shock to the system for Robbie Brennan’s title holders, they subsequently settled with unanswered points courtesy of Dan O’Brien, Shane Cunningham and Walsh (two).

Footballer of the Year nominee Walsh was taking on extra responsibility in the absence of the injured Paul Mannion and he added three more points (including a superb effort from play) to move Crokes into the driving seat. Dara Mullin also found the range, but a stoppage-time contribution from Conor Guilfoyle left Davis’ just three points adrift (0-8 to 1-2) at the interval.

Dublin senior hurler Davy Keogh edged Davis’ a step closer to their Stillorgan counterparts on the resumption with a superb solo score, only for Walsh to immediately respond at the opposite end with a routine free.

dave-feeney-shows-ryan-deegan-a-red-card Referee Dave Feeney shows Ryan Deegan of Thomas Davis a red card. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

A seventh point from the Galwegian offered Crokes additional breathing space inside the final-quarter and they were then presented with a numerical advantage in the 52nd-minute when Davis’ midfielder Ryan Deegan was red carded for lashing out at opposite number Ben Shovlin.

While scores were largely at a premium in an overly cagey second half, Walsh and substitute Cian O’Connor did kick late points to ensure Crokes eased themselves into a forthcoming capital showpiece against Na Fianna.

Scorers for Kilmacud Crokes: Shane Walsh 0-8 (5f, 1 ’45’), Dan O’Brien, Dara Mullin, Shane Cunningham, Cian O’Connor 0-1 each.

Scorers for Thomas Davis: Fionn Murray 1-0, Gavin Carruth, Davy Keogh, Conor Guilfoyle 0-1 each.

Kilmacud Crokes

1. Conor Ferris

4. Dan O’Brien
3. Ross McGowan
2. Micheal Mullin

5. Cillian O’Shea
6. Rory O’Carroll
7. Andrew McGowan

8. Ben Shovlin
9. Craig Dias

12. Aidan Jones
15. Shane Walsh
10. Tom Fox

13. Hugh Kenny
14. Dara Mullin
11. Shane Cunningham

Subs:

18. Cian O’Connor for Kenny (30-45, blood sub)
19. Shane Horan for Jones (48)
18. Cian O’Connor for Fox (49)
20. Conor Casey for Kenny (52)
24. Anthony Quinn for Cunningham (59)

Thomas Davis

1. Robert Crilly

2. Adam Fallon
3. Eoin Lambert
4. Aaron Shorten

5. Gavin Carruth
7. Cian Murphy
6. Adam Waddick

8. Ryan Deegan
9. Sean Kennedy

13. Sean Farrelly
12. Eamon Conroy
10. Davy Keogh

11. Fionn Murray
14. Eoin Kirby
15. Conor Guilfoyle

Subs:

23. Oisin Kelly for Lambert (37)
21. Eanna O’Toole for Conroy (45)
22. Josh Lambert for Carruth (50)
24. Chris Sallier for J Lambert (59)

Referee: Dave Feeney.

Daire Walsh
