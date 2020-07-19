Kilmacud make strong Dublin hurling start and hit 4-18 in win over Ballyboden

Kilmacud's Caolan Conway goes up against Ballyboden's Simon Lambert

DUBLIN CHAMPIONSHIP HURLING action returned to Parnell Park today and Kilmacud Crokes issued a powerful statement of intent in their senior opener as they blitzed Ballyboden St-Enda’s to triumph by 4-18 to 0-16.

Full-Time Highlights of Ballyboden St.Enda's v Kilmacud Crokes, watch it here on GAANOW! pic.twitter.com/hOb5eyUNNN — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 19, 2020

Today’s game brought two front-runners in the Dublin senior hurling race together. Ballyboden St-Enda’s won the 2018 title after a replay at the expense of a Kilmacud team for whom that defeat marked their third final loss in succession.

Yet while a goal separated the clubs in that final replay two years ago, this was a far more clearcut affair with Kilmacud accelerating clear in the second half to win by 14 points.

Ronan Hayes banged home a goal from a first-half penalty for Kilmacud to help them lead 1-10 to 0-8 at the interval.

Kilmacud Crokes players getting ready in the stand Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

They turned on the style in the the third quarter with Alex Considine and Marc Howard firing home goals to stretch clear of Ballyboden. Oisin O’Rorke’s sending-off saw Kilmacud finish the game with 14 men but a second goal from Hayes clinched an impressive win for Kilmacud in this Group 2 clash.

A dejected Conal Keaney after the game Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The other game in this group saw Craobh Chiarain run out ten-point victors over Scoil Ui Chonaill yesterday with the next set of fixtures on Wednesday 29 July seeing Kilmacud Crokes take on Craobh Chiarain while Scoil Ui Chonaill will meet Ballyboden.

