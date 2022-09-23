Membership : Access or Sign Up
Late goal helps Kilmacud Crokes clinch historic first Dublin senior crown

Kilmacud overcame Thomas Davis to win their first-ever championship title in Dublin’s top tier.

By The42 Team Friday 23 Sep 2022, 10:54 PM
The victorious Kilmacud Crokes team.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

IT WAS A historic occasion for Kilmacud Crokes this evening as they landed their first-ever Dublin senior ladies championship crown after defeating Thomas Davis in the final.

Goals in either half from Julia Buckley and Cassie Sultan proved crucial for the winning Crokes outfit as they prevailed by 2-9 to 0-12 at Parnell Park. Sultan’s goal was particularly influential as it struck the net deep into injury time in the second half. 

Kate Murray top scored for the champions with 0-4 while Buckley finished with 1-1 for a Crokes side which includes Dublin stars Lauren Magee, Aoife Kane and Éabha Rutledge.

Speaking after their victory, Player of the Match Michelle Davoren told Dublin LGFA:

“We’ve been in this final three out of the last four years. Each year is a ding-dong battle and you never get used to it. I feel like I’m so out of breath right now that I feel like I’ve played 70 odd minutes.

“The first half was a little more free flowing. The second half was really tight when it went down to the wire. It just shows the quality coming up through the club system and to end up for the first year in a couple of years without Foxrock and still have a cracking final.

“Thomas Davis are an absolute credit to their parish. I’m glad that last-minute wonder goal really solidified it for us. Just happy to get it over the line.”

