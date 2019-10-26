Underdogs Thomas Davis stun champions Kilmacud Crokes to reach first Dublin decider in 28 years

Thomas Davis 2-12

Kilmacud Crokes 1-10

THOMAS DAVIS PULLED off the shock of the Dublin SFC by dumping out champions Kilmacud Crokes in the semi-final to reach their first final since 1991.

They’ll take on Ballyboden St Enda’s in the decider after stunning Kilmacud Crokes, who reached a Leinster final less than a year ago.

Thomas Davis dumped out Castleknock in the previous round but not many gave them much of a chance of taking out the beaten Leinster finalists tonight.

Kilmacud were three ahead after 26 minutes but they found themselves in a serious spot of bother as second-half goals from Ciaran Farrelly (31 minutes) and Brendan Kirby (40 minutes) powered them underdogs into a five-point lead which turned out to be their winning margin.

Crokes were not helped by the loss of Paul Mannion and former Dublin panellist Craig Dias, while current Sky Blue squad member Cian O’Connor was withdrawn after 44 minutes.

Thomas Davis had a very efficient kick-out strategy and a strong running game that tore the reigning champions to shreds at times.

Mannion helped turn the quarter-final into Kilmacud’s favour after his half-time introduction and his injury-enforced withdrawal here after just 11 minutes seemed to drain energy from his team.

Thomas Davis won promotion from the second tier in 2018 and progressed from the group stage this season on scoring difference – edging out a Raheny side that featured All-Stars Brian Howard and Brian Fenton.

They sealed a magnificent last-eight victory over Ciaran Kilkenny’s Castleknock to reach this stage. They’re a well-drilled outfit without any star names and led by Eoin Kirby and Dublin U20 hurler David Keogh, while midfielder Ryan Deegan is of inter-county standard.

Nerves might have been an issue for Thomas Davis as they fell 0-4 to 0-1 behind after 13 minutes, but once they settled into the game they were more than a match for the champions.

A brace from Eoin Kirby helped Thomas Davis to within one before Crokes moved three clear again as the break approached. Yet the sides went in level after a strong surge by Thomas Davis with efforts from Deegan and Eoin Kirby (two).

If Crokes were expecting for normal service to resume in the second-half they were badly mistaken. David Nestor didn’t cover himself in glory for Farrelly’s goal 14 seconds after the restart and midfielder Brendan Kirby broke forward for his second goal in as many games.

Burke kept things ticking over for Kilmacud with a brace and then flicked Cian O’Connor’s under-hit shot into the net.

But Thomas Davis hit three of the next four scores and powered to victory down the home straight.

More to follow…

Thomas Davis

1. Robbie Crilly

5. Adam Fallon

6. Brian Kirby

7. Aaron Shorten

3. Peter Quinn

4. Cian Murphy

18. Eoin Lambert

8. Ryan Deegan

9. Brendan Kirby

13. David Keogh

10. Eoin Kirby

2. Sean Kennedy

14. Ciaran Farrelly

11. Shane McGrath

15. Eanna O’Toole

Kilmacud Crokes

1. David Nestor

2. Andy McGowen

3. Rory O’Carroll

4. Ross McGowan

5. Cian O’Connor

6. Cillian O’Shea

7. Ciaran Russell

8. Craig Dias

9. Ben Shovlin

10. Shane Horan

12. Shane Cunningham

13. Callum Pearson

15. Pat Burke

11. Paul Mannion

24. Dara Mullin

Referee: Ronnie Malone

