This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 9 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Below-par Celtic drop points as Kilmarnock earn deserved draw

Chris Burke’s penalty cancelled out Ryan Christie’s opener.

By Press Association Sunday 9 Aug 2020, 7:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,209 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5171602
Chris Burke (right) earned Killie a point against the champions.
Image: Jeff Holmes/PA
Chris Burke (right) earned Killie a point against the champions.
Chris Burke (right) earned Killie a point against the champions.
Image: Jeff Holmes/PA

Kilmarnock 1-1 Celtic

CHRIS BURKE’S PENALTY gave Kilmarnock a precious Scottish Premiership point against below-par Celtic at Rugby Park.

Midfielder Ryan Christie opened the scoring for the champions with a free-kick from distance after 10 minutes but Killie’s veteran winger levelled in the 24th minute from a spot-kick conceded by the unconvincing defender Christopher Jullien.

Neil Lennon’s side stepped up the tempo after the break but all the huffing and puffing came to nothing against a disciplined, well-organised Killie team who defended as if their lives depended on it.

There is still a long way to go but dropping two points in the second league fixture of the campaign will irk the Hoops boss and the Celtic fans as they look this season to make it 10 successive title wins.

Celtic, with Vasilis Barkas making his debut in goal following his arrival from signing AEK Athens, looked sprightly from kick-off but it was Killie who had the first chance in the sixth minute when striker Nicke Kabamba headed a Ross Millen cross over the bar from 12 yards.

The Hoops, though, scored with their first shot on goal, after Killie skipper Gary Dicker had been booked for a foul on French striker Odsonne Edouard 30 yards from goal.

Christie stepped up and rather casually bent the free-kick past keeper Danny Rogers, making his first start for the home side.

Kilmarnock’s leveller came when Jullien first allowed Rory McKenzie to keep the ball in play down the flank and then tangled clumsily with Kabamba on the byline inside the box.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Referee Alan Muir pointed to the spot and 36-year-old Burke steered the ball low past the diving Barkas for his second goal in two games.

It was a needlessly conceded goal and until the break there was little between the teams.

In the last penalty box action before the interval Celtic winger James Forrest stretched and missed a terrific Christie cross but Lennon would have been looking for so much more from his team.

Defender Brandon Haunstrup, signed from Portsmouth, replaced McKenzie for the second half to make his Killie debut but was soon under pressure along with his new team-mates.

Edouard had a couple of attempts on goal, with Callum McGregor skimming the bar with a shot but Kilmarnock held firm.

In the latter stages midfielder Olivier Ntcham was introduced for skipper Scott Brown and Boli Bolingoli replaced Taylor but Kilmarnock, with impressive determination, saw out three added minutes for a deserved point.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie