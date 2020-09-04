Leitrim GAA club suspends all activities as Covid-19 precaution

LEITRIM GAA CLUB Kiltubrid has suspended all activities for 48 hours as a Covid-19 precautionary measure.
The O’Rourke county outfit confirmed the news on social media late last night, after a member of both the GAA and LGFA club was identified as a close contact of an individual who tested positive for the virus.
And the temporary suspension came into force from last night.
“As a precautionary measure, all activity within Kiltubrid GAA and LGFA at both underage and adult levels has been suspended,” a statement reads.
“This is due to one member of both clubs today being identified as a close contact of an individual who has tested positive for Covid-19.
“We will update all club members of any developments of the above over the next 48 hours.
“Please keep following public health guidance at all times. Thank you and stay safe.”
The Kiltubrid men’s footballers retained their intermediate championship status at the weekend after a relegation final, while the ladies team — home of Fremantle Aussie Rules player Áine Tighe — won their most recent outing, beating St Brigid’s on a scoreline of 3-16 to 0-3.
The side’s U12 ladies football final was also postponed yesterday.
