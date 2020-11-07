BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 7 November 2020
King marches On To Victory in Doncaster feature

Final big race of Flat season goes to Barbury Castle handler.

By Press Association Saturday 7 Nov 2020, 4:45 PM
On to Victory is on the way to victory at November Handicap at Doncaster.
On to Victory is on the way to victory at November Handicap at Doncaster.
Image: PA

ALAN KING COLLECTED a first November Handicap title when On To Victory obliged at 10-1 under James Doyle in the Doncaster Flat season finale.

The six-year-old claimed a first victory since 2017 after battling past 28-1 shot Rhythmic Intent and 80-1 chance Nuits St Georges in the Betfair-sponsored feature.

The Rock Of Gibraltar gelding has successfully switched codes in the latter stages of the Flat season to tally three places before this victory, after being campaigned over hurdles throughout the winter.

His triumph completed a tremendous few minutes for King, who just moments earlier struck in the Elite Hurdle at Wincanton with Sceau Royal.

“Speaking to Alan we thought the race should set up quite nicely for him, in a sense with that many runners there’s usually a good pace,” said Doyle.

“They went a hell of a pace today, I planned to be midway or somewhere to the fore of that mid-group, but they didn’t break that quick. It’s a cavalry charge down to that elbow and I thought we’d be better taking our time a bit.

“It worked out nicely. I thought I was tracking up behind the right type of horses, I had Kingbrook in front of me and the one he was following was Euchen Glen.

“I was pretty happy turning into the straight and then they stopped, so my only concern was that I was exposing him to daylight a bit sooner than would be ideal for him, but I think on this ground you need to keep the forward momentum going and hopefully it will carry them through to the ground.

“He’s won, ears pricked at the line, with plenty more to give.”

