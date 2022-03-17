Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 17 March 2022
Advertisement

Kinghorn starts at 10 for Scots as Russell drops to bench for Ireland clash

The 25-year-old Edinburgh man makes just his second Test start at out-half.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 17 Mar 2022, 12:28 PM
31 minutes ago 1,709 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5714102
Kinghorn starts ahead of Russell.
Image: INPHO
Kinghorn starts ahead of Russell.
Kinghorn starts ahead of Russell.
Image: INPHO

SCOTLAND HEAD COACH Gregor Townsend has named Blair Kinghorn at out-half for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Ireland [KO 4.45pm, Virgin Media One], with Finn Russell dropping to the bench.

Kinghorn has only converted from fullback to out-half with club side Edinburgh this season but gets handed a huge opportunity against Ireland in the final round of the Six Nations.

Racing 92 playmaker Russell has to settle for the back-up role off the bench as 25-year-old Kinghorn makes just his second Test start in the number 10 shirt. Adam Hastings drops out of the matchday squad altogether. 

Exeter second row Jonny Gray has also come into the starting XV for the Scots having recovered from the injury that kept him out of their last two Six Nations games.

Otherwise, Scotland are unchanged from last weekend’s win away to Italy, with captain Stuart Hogg continuing in the back three with Darcy Graham and Kyle Steyn. Chris Harris and Sam Johnson team up in midfield, while Ali Price continues at scrum-half.

The front row of Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, and Zander Fagerson will look to pressure Ireland at scrum time, while Gray joins Grant Gilchrist in the second row. 

The potent back row of Rory Darge, Hamish Watson, and Matt Fagerson could cause Ireland some problems.

Scotland (v Ireland):

  • 15. Stuart Hogg (captain)
  • 14. Darcy Graham
  • 13. Chris Harris
  • 12. Sam Johnson
  • 11. Kyle Steyn
  • 10. Blair Kinghorn
  • 9. Ali Price
  • 1. Pierre Schoeman
  • 2. George Turner
  • 3. Zander Fagerson
  • 4. Jonny Gray
  • 5. Grant Gilchrist
  • 6. Rory Darge
  • 7. Hamish Watson
  • 8. Matt Fagerson

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Replacements:

  • 16. Fraser Brown
  • 17. Allan Dell
  • 18. WP Nel
  • 19. Sam Skinner
  • 20. Josh Bayliss
  • 21. Ben White
  • 22. Finn Russell
  • 23. Mark Bennett

Referee: Wayne Barnes [RFU].

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie