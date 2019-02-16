This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 16 February, 2019
Boost for Bayern Munich ahead of pivotal Liverpool clash

Kingsley Coman will be available to face the Premier League side, after an injury scare.

By The42 Team Saturday 16 Feb 2019, 11:40 AM
16 minutes ago 349 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4497139
Kingsley Coman has been declared fit to face Liverpool.
Kingsley Coman has been declared fit to face Liverpool.
Kingsley Coman has been declared fit to face Liverpool.

BAYERN MUNICH HAVE confirmed that winger Kingsley Coman is available to face Liverpool in Tuesday’s crucial Champions League last-16 clash.

The Frenchman had appeared a huge doubt for the first leg meeting at Anfield after he was injured in the Bundesliga side’s game with Augsburg on Friday night.

Speaking to Eurosport after the game, head coach Niko Kovac expressed his concern, stating: “It does not look good. We’ll have to investigate it tomorrow to find out more.”

But, following tests on Saturday morning, the problem has turned out to be only a minor issue, with Bayern confirming that he will be available to play against the Reds.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “It was the 90th minute in Augsburg when Kingsley Coman left the field after a duel.

After an in-depth investigation by the medical department of Bayern on Saturday morning it’s luckily all-clear. The Frenchman is thus an option for the first knockout round first leg of the Champions League at Liverpool on Tuesday.”

The news will come as a huge boost to the Bavarian giants, with Coman having put in a man-of-the-match display in Friday’s 3-2 win over Augsburg that keeps Kovac’s men in the hunt for the title.

Despite twice going behind in the first half, two goals from Coman and one from David Alaba, assisted by his French team-mate, ensured Bayern closed the gap to just two points behind leaders Dortmund.

Lucien Favre’s side will have the chance to respond when they face Nurnberg on Monday, and they’ll be keen to quickly bounce back following their 3-0 defeat to Tottenham in the Champions League.

Bayern’s attention will now turn to Anfield on Tuesday night and a meeting with Jurgen Klopp’s title-chasing Liverpool.

The Merseysiders, who were finalists in last season’s competition, are unbeaten since January 7 and were 3-0 winners against Bournemouth in their last fixture, seven days ago.

Klopp’s side have made the most of a rare weekend off, with the Reds not in FA Cup action having been knocked out by Wolves, by spending the week in Marbella for a pre-Champions League training camp.

The42 Team

