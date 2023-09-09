GAA approve Kingspan Breffni use for Ulster rugby match

LAST UPDATE | 51 minutes ago
THE GAA CENTRAL Council has backed an upcoming rugby game to be played at Kingspan Breffni Park.
Ulster Rugby are due to face Glasgow Warriors on 7 October in the Cavan town venue as part of their pre-season tune-up.
It will become the first rugby game to be played at an Ulster GAA venue, although the relationship both the Cavan county board and Ulster share with prominent sponsors Kingspan, provides the natural link.
Recent permissions have been granted for the visit of South Africa to Pairc Ui Chaoimh last year when they took on Munster, while the same venue will host Munster and Crusaders this February.
Ulster rugby are currently installing a new 3G surface at Kingspan Ravenhill Stadium and the first game is set to be against Vodacom Bulls on 29 October.
Two eye-catching motions that are set to go to Special Congress on 30 September include moving the All-Ireland football final into August, and a suite of alternative structures for the All-Ireland hurling championship.
Another notable item from the Central Council meeting was the change in rules for underage school’s football. One is that games played at U12.5 and U13.5 level must adhere to a two-touch rule, ie after two plays of the ball througha solo or a hop, the player must play the ball on.
The other was that in school’s football, kickouts have ‘will be taken’ from the hand from U14.5 level down.