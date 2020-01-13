This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 13 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Denmark skipper joins AC Milan for remainder of the season

Simon Kjaer has signed for the club on a six-month loan from Spanish club Sevilla.

By AFP Monday 13 Jan 2020, 1:39 PM
1 hour ago 2,616 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4963708
Simon Kjaer (file pic).
Image: Claudio Furlan/LaPresse
Simon Kjaer (file pic).
Simon Kjaer (file pic).
Image: Claudio Furlan/LaPresse

DENMARK CAPTAIN Simon Kjaer has joined AC Milan on a six-month loan from Spanish club Sevilla with an option to buy, the Serie A side announced on Monday.

The 30-year-old centre back has already started training and should be available for their midweek Italian Cup last-16 tie against SPAL at the San Siro, Milan said.

Kjaer had been on loan at Serie A club Atalanta since last September but had played just six times for the Bergamo side.

He also previously played for Italian clubs Palermo and Roma.

Kjaer has captained Denmark since 2016, scoring three goals in 95 appearances.

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie