Klaksvik become first Faroese team to reach third qualifying round of Champions League

KI KLAKSVIK ON Wednesday became the first team from the Faroe Islands to reach the third qualifying round of the Champions League when they knocked out Sweden’s BK Hacken.

Klaksvik, based in a town which boasts just 5,000 inhabitants, drew 3-3 in Sweden in the second leg of their qualifier after the first match ended 0-0.

They then held their nerve in a penalty shoot-out 4-3 to make sure of a spot in the next round.

“Tears. Tears of joy. What a team. What a Club. What a town. What a story. Amazing support. This is unreal,” the club wrote on social media.

The 20-time Faroe league champions had reached the second round by stunning Ferencvaros of Hungary — Shamrock Rovers’ current opponents in Europa League qualifying — in their opening tie.

Victory on Wednesday guaranteed Klaksvik at least a place in the Europa Conference League, the first time a Faroes club will feature in the group stage of a European competition.

Klaksvik previously missed out on such a feat in October 2020, when they were beaten by 3-1 by Dundalk in the Europa League playoff round.

