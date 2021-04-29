BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dream return for Klassical with Stayers success

Grade One glory for Mullins’ runner after lengthy absence.

By Press Association Thursday 29 Apr 2021, 6:01 PM
39 minutes ago 312 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5424095
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

KLASSICAL DREAM MADE light of a long absence as he ran out a hugely impressive winner of the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle at Punchestown.

A ready winner of the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in 2019, when he also followed up at this meeting, his career hit the buffers last season.

Sent off an odds-on favourite in two Grade One outings, he was beaten in both, most recently in the Matheson Hurdle in December 2019 when last of five.

However, having his first outing for nearly 500 days, there was plenty of market confidence behind Patrick Mullins’ mount which saw him sent off at 5-1 in a strong field.

The favourite was Cheltenham winner Flooring Porter but he got very worked up down at the start, missed the break, raced keenly throughout and by the second last he was beating a retreat.

French Dynamite was left in front, but all the while Mullins crept closer on Klassical Dream, who cruised to the front on the bridle.

Stablemate James Du Berlais came out of the pack to chase him home, but was beaten nine lengths. Ronald Pump was third.

 

Press Association

