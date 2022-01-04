Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 4 January 2022
Munster's Jean Kleyn set for knee scan as Jason Jenkins sidelined again

Chris Cloete has also been ruled out of Saturday’s clash with Ulster.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 4 Jan 2022, 10:03 AM
Jason Jenkins has had a frustrating time with injury.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

MUNSTER SECOND ROW Jean Kleyn will undergo a scan on the knee injury he sustained during last weekend’s United Rugby Championship defeat to Connacht.

The Ireland international was replaced early in the second half of Munster’s 10-8 loss in Galway and could now be set for a period out of action due to the knee issue.

He will almost certainly miss this Saturday’s clash with Ulster at Thomond Park, while Munster are also set to be without Jason Jenkins and Chris Cloete.

Second row/back row Jenkins picked up an abdominal injury in training last week and is also now set for a scan.

The 26-year-old South African has had a frustrating time since joining Munster last summer, making just one appearance off the bench so far.

The once-capped Springbok has already been sidelined with shoulder and thigh injuries during his time with the province and will hope this latest issue is only a short-term one.

Meanwhile, back row Cloete is being “managed for a neck injury,” according to Munster, who say he will not be available for the Ulster clash in Limerick this weekend.

Joey Carbery [elbow], Calvin Nash [ankle], Rowan Osborne [head], and RG Snyman [knee] all remain sidelined as they continue their rehabilitation from injuries.

